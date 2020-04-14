Tribune editorial: Aid crucial for Bismarck Airport, firms

It’s no surprise the pandemic has grounded so many airline flights in Bismarck and North Dakota. The major airlines have parked thousands of planes around the world and scaled back on scheduled flights.
Greg Haug, Bismarck Airport director, told the Tribune the situation is worse than in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. The airport had its worst day in its history on March 30 with only 34 passengers boarding flights.
The Bismarck Airport is losing revenue with an estimated loss of $1.5 million. Fortunately, the airport won’t have to absorb all the losses. Haug expects a federal grant for operating expenses to provide $1.2 million and a 10% increase in funding to capital improvement grants for airports to make up the remainder.
Haug came up with the $1.5 million estimate based on the pandemic lasting three months resulting in passenger numbers dropping 75%. There’s no guarantee the pandemic will be over in three months. It’s more likely the nation’s return to normalcy will be gradual. If North Dakota’s coronavirus numbers remain low, the state could be one of the first to return to normal.
However, that doesn’t mean flights will be available to other “hot spots” like New York City, Chicago and more. At the moment we have no way of knowing how the pandemic will play out.
That’s why the stimulus package approved by Congress and other programs being offered are so important to North Dakota and other states. If Bismarck’s $1.5 million estimate holds up, the assistance Bismarck receives will help it get back on track quicker.
It’s also important that the Bismarck City Commission give airlines and aeronautics companies based at the airport some help. The commission should approve a proposal today to defer three months of rent and fees for airlines, spreading the amount over the final six months of the year.
The proposal also includes various breaks for airport concessionaires, car rental companies and the parking company. Last week there were about 100 vehicles in the parking lot on a daily basis compared to an average of 800 to 900.
If state and local entities receive federal assistance, they need to trickle down the help whenever possible.
Bismarck has worked hard over the years to develop the airport and increase flights.There are plans in the works to improve the airport. Hopefully, the pandemic won’t be a long-term crisis. We should plan for increased problems and hope for a quick as possible recovery.
