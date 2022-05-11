Tribune editorial: Ag community at the mercy of Mother Nature

The snowstorms in April helped ease the drought across the state, and the rain this week added needed moisture. But it’s too early to declare the drought over.

Farmers and ranchers are aware that rain could become scarce just like it did last year. They are grateful for the recent moisture that provides renewed hope for pastures and crops. Those who make their living off the land tend to be an optimistic group -- they have to be to endure the ups and downs of farming and ranching.

The storms provided essential moisture, but they also took a toll on livestock. It’s estimated that counties in central and western North Dakota suffered cattle losses of 5% to 10%. Producers in coming weeks could lose more livestock that were weakened by cold and wet conditions.

The late storms also delayed field work in the state. Farmers were just beginning to get into the fields the week before the storms hit. While farmers will have to catch up with planting, they have to be encouraged by the moisture. Knowing crops have a better chance to grow creates a brighter outlook.

Last year, what crops emerged from the ground often didn’t have decent yields. Hay supplies were short across the state.

Farming remains one of the mainstays of North Dakota’s economy. When farmers and ranchers suffer, the entire state feels the pain. Spring tends to be a stressful time for the agricultural community as it strives to complete calving and begin planting. This year producers are dealing with the increasing costs of seed, fuel and fertilizer. Farming has become more expensive and just as dependent on the weather as it has been in the past.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and its Foundation has created a rancher relief fund to help farmers and ranchers who suffered losses during the storms. More information can be found at http://www.ndstockmen.org/foundation/hopeafterHaley/.

Producers also can use the federal Livestock Indemnity Program. It compensates producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality, paying 75% of the fair market value. Programs like this one sometimes determine whether farmers and ranchers survive.

NDSU Extension offers ways for farmers and ranchers to cope with the emotional and physical challenges posed by the stressful conditions. The information can be found at https://bit.ly/3vNcOzU.

Farmers and ranchers are a special type of person. The men and women work at all hours of the day no matter the weather. They tend to be driven by their love of the land and their livestock. They have to endure the daily challenges of Mother Nature. They could use our support in these trying times.

