Tribune editorial: Afghans need warm welcome by residents

Similar issues about refugees were being raised across the nation. The entire country was founded and grew through a melting pot. Throughout our history those who came to our country suffered through hardships and prejudice. Acceptance wasn’t easy for many.

The 2019 Burleigh discussions reflected the concerns about race, religion and job security. Those same issues are being raised across the country as the Afghans begin arriving in the U.S.

If properly vetted -- and the Tribune editorial board believes they will be -- they provide no threat. Many are professionals, some highly educated, who worked and served with U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The U.S. gave them great hope when it invaded 20 years ago. The U.S. gave them freedom, the ability to worship as they wanted, a chance to pursue an education and more. For women, it was very liberating.

That all vanished in a short time. The least the U.S. can do is give them another chance in a new country. They love Afghanistan, but it’s no longer a safe place for them to live.

North Dakotans need to set an example for the right way to treat the evacuees. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bismarck Global Neighbors and other groups will do what they can to ease the way for the refugees.