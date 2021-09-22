Tribune editorial: Afghans need warm welcome by residents

North Dakotans should welcome the 49 Afghan evacuees expected this month and shouldn’t be averse to accepting more. It’s the least the state can do for the refugees, many of whom put their lives and families at risk by working with the United States during the Afghan war.
Most of the Afghan refugees will be resettled in the Fargo area, according to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, the state’s refugee resettlement service. It’s possible more Afghans could come to North Dakota at a later date.
The refugees go through a vetting process before being relocated. The vetting includes FBI fingerprint-based background checks and other security screenings. Many of the refugees have Americans they served with in Afghanistan as character witnesses.
At the moment, the right things are being said. North Dakota's Department of Human Services noted the refugees can make our communities and economy stronger. Brittany Sachdeva, of Sanford Health in Fargo, said refugees can have a positive impact on the state’s economy by solving workforce challenges.
About two years ago, the Burleigh County Commission wrestled with whether to continue accepting refugees. After heated testimony the commissioners voted 3-2 to keep out the welcome mat, which by that time was somewhat tattered.
It was a sad episode in the county’s history. Many of Burleigh’s prominent citizens have come from other countries or were born into families that immigrated to North Dakota.
Similar issues about refugees were being raised across the nation. The entire country was founded and grew through a melting pot. Throughout our history those who came to our country suffered through hardships and prejudice. Acceptance wasn’t easy for many.
The 2019 Burleigh discussions reflected the concerns about race, religion and job security. Those same issues are being raised across the country as the Afghans begin arriving in the U.S.
If properly vetted -- and the Tribune editorial board believes they will be -- they provide no threat. Many are professionals, some highly educated, who worked and served with U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The U.S. gave them great hope when it invaded 20 years ago. The U.S. gave them freedom, the ability to worship as they wanted, a chance to pursue an education and more. For women, it was very liberating.
That all vanished in a short time. The least the U.S. can do is give them another chance in a new country. They love Afghanistan, but it’s no longer a safe place for them to live.
North Dakotans need to set an example for the right way to treat the evacuees. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bismarck Global Neighbors and other groups will do what they can to ease the way for the refugees.
Any North Dakotan who has contact with a refugee can play a role in helping them get resettled, even if it’s just being welcoming. A smile and warm greeting can make for a better day for a refugee in a strange land. Sometimes help with simple, everyday tasks will be appreciated.