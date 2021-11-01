Tribune editorial: Addiction survey shows progress in ending stigma

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota officials have made progress toward ending the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction, according to survey results released last week during the fifth annual Recovery Reinvented conference in Bismarck. The survey found that 74% of North Dakota residents believe addiction is a health condition, up from 63% in 2018. First lady Kathryn Burgum said data from the North Dakota Addressing Addiction survey will help communities address addiction by promoting evidence-based interventions and identifying partnership opportunities. More than 2,000 people registered to attend this year's conference at the Bismarck Event Center or view the livestream.

Down

It’s disappointing that the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office had to take Glasser Images to court to ensure the business preserves its website for an ongoing investigation. The office has received 500 complaints about the Bismarck photography studio after it abruptly shut down and announced it would not offer refunds to customers. An assistant attorney general wrote in court documents that seeking a court order was necessary after he attempted but failed to get Glasser’s lawyers to assure that information on websites would not disappear. Glasser’s attorney calls the court action a publicity stunt and says his client will “preserve everything.” Given the track record of Glasser so far, the attorney general’s office was right to take this step in order to protect consumers.

Up

Sanford Health announced last week that 97% of its workforce has complied with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The health care provider had directed staff members to get vaccines by Monday or potentially lose their jobs. Sanford officials cited the spread of more contagious variants when announcing the mandate in July. Sanford has about 48,000 employees systemwide and officials estimate fewer than 1,500 employees remain unvaccinated. The higher vaccination rate has led to a decline in COVID-19 infections and sick leave among Sanford staff, Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford’s vice president and medical officer in Fargo, said in a statement.

Down

The spread of misinformation has prompted the North Dakota Department of Health to turn off comments on its social media accounts. The department said the policy applies to all agency Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube posts regardless of topic. The department acknowledged to the Tribune that the move was largely due to misinformation tied to COVID-19. People seeking factual information from the health department should not have to be bombarded by misinformation or conspiracy theories. The agency made the right call.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0