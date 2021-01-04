Tribune editorial: Access to rapid tests important after holidays

Up

Health officials made rapid antigen COVID-19 tests easily accessible to the public around the holidays, an important step in reducing the spread of the coronavirus as more people gathered for celebrations. Since the North Dakota Department of Health began hosting the events in Bismarck on Dec. 19, more than 1,800 people have been tested, a spokeswoman said last week. The tests are less invasive than a typical PCR test, and results are available in minutes rather than days. Rapid testing events will continue to be held at Gateway Mall, and the Bismarck Municipal Airport also has offered tests to passengers. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will use rapid testing at its drive-thru event this week, and Custer Health in Mandan offers the rapid tests for free by appointment. Anyone who may have been around more people during the holidays should take advantage of these opportunities.