Tribune editorial: Access to edibles key for patients

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Medical marijuana patients in North Dakota have been asking for years to be able to obtain edible products. Two bills in the Legislature aim to make that happen. Supporters say edibles are a better dosing method for patients than other forms of the drug, while opponents say they could fall into the hands of children. But that's a risk with many things, and shouldn't be used as an excuse to deny North Dakotans a product that's legal in many other places. Nearly 9,000 people have state-issued medical marijuana cards. They should be given access to all forms of the drug, so they can decide for themselves what works best.

Down

The bad early start to winter in North Dakota impacted travelers, farmers and ranchers, and many other workers. It also hurt the western oil patch. Oil production in November fell by about 2.1% compared to October, while natural gas production dropped by 4%. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says that was likely due to the weather, which included a record-setting blizzard. There were more blizzards in December along with a frigid cold snap, and Helms says the December production figures that will come out next month are likely to show a significant reduction. In his words -- "December is going to be a tough, tough month in terms of production."

Up

A bill approved by the North Dakota House would allow Bismarck and other cities with expired Renaissance Zone community revitalization areas to reapply to the program. Bismarck’s participation in the program expired last year when the Burleigh County Commission denied support to reauthorize the program. The Renaissance Zone program aims to incentivize residential and commercial development. Currently, a community can’t reapply for the program if participation expires. The bill will give Bismarck and other communities a chance to reassess whether the Renaissance Zone should be continued. The bill still requires approval from local park, school, city and county boards. The bill advances to the Senate.

Down

There's no evidence that any jurisdictions in North Dakota have adopted a policy to limit coordination with immigration officials. But there's a bill in the Legislature to ban it anyway. The bill would bar the state, cities, counties and higher education institutions from adopting policies that would inhibit local authorities from reporting undocumented immigrants to federal officials, or grant undocumented immigrants the legal right to stay in a jurisdiction. Bismarck Republican Rep. Matt Heilman sponsored the legislation, and the House has voted to approve it. But it seems like an issue that doesn't really need to be addressed in the state.