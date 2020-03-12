Tribune editorial: Access is critical for treatment

Steps taken by the Legislature in 2019 are paving the way for better access to addiction treatment across North Dakota.

One important move by lawmakers was a bill that authorized medication units, or satellites of licensed opioid treatment programs that offer daily dosing of medication.

Currently, Heartview Foundation in Bismarck and Community Medical Services in Minot and Fargo are licensed opioid treatment programs in North Dakota. They offer medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependence and have seen good results.

In Bismarck, Heartview reports that 62% of patients reported experiencing an overdose in their lifetime when they were admitted into the program. After one year, only 1% reported an overdose.

Heartview Executive Director Kurt Snyder said patients have had increased rates of employment, improved incomes and better mental health after participating in the program for one year.

But driving from rural areas to access that treatment is unrealistic for many people, especially those who work or have family responsibilities.

