Tribune editorial: Access is critical for treatment

Steps taken by the Legislature in 2019 are paving the way for better access to addiction treatment across North Dakota.
One important move by lawmakers was a bill that authorized medication units, or satellites of licensed opioid treatment programs that offer daily dosing of medication.
Currently, Heartview Foundation in Bismarck and Community Medical Services in Minot and Fargo are licensed opioid treatment programs in North Dakota. They offer medication-assisted treatment for opioid dependence and have seen good results.
In Bismarck, Heartview reports that 62% of patients reported experiencing an overdose in their lifetime when they were admitted into the program. After one year, only 1% reported an overdose.
Heartview Executive Director Kurt Snyder said patients have had increased rates of employment, improved incomes and better mental health after participating in the program for one year.
But driving from rural areas to access that treatment is unrealistic for many people, especially those who work or have family responsibilities.
By authorizing medication units, lawmakers improved access for patients, particularly in rural areas that lack services. It’s important to reduce the distance people have to travel for treatment so they can be successful. No medication units have yet opened.
Community Medical Services, which serves 550 people, has expressed interest in looking into a medication unit in other communities that lack medication-assisted treatment.
Meanwhile, lawmakers also have expanded the state Department of Human Services' substance use disorder voucher program.
The state-funded vouchers help people access treatment by addressing gaps in coverage for addiction treatment, such as helping a patient pay for screening, evaluations, therapy, treatment or transportation.
Legislators expanded the program by more than $3 million to $8.1 million. That’s a big state commitment, especially considering the program was just established in 2015. Lawmakers also changed the law to expand the voucher provider pool to local public health units and tribes.
In addition, the Department of Human Services reduced the age of eligibility for the voucher program from 18 to 14.
North Dakota had 68 drug overdose deaths in 2017, down from 77 in 2016. Data for 2018 and 2019 are not yet available.
Improving access to addiction treatment is critical to reducing those overdose statistics.