Tribune editorial: Abrupt closure of photography business left clients in a jam

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

A Bismarck-based photography business left clients hanging last week when it announced it had abruptly closed and would not offer refunds. Glasser Images Owner Jack Glasser told customers the effects of the pandemic caused “irreparable damage that has forced this decision to happen extremely rapidly and immediately.” The sudden announcement caused couples who had booked photographers for weddings to scramble and other customers wondering if they would get copies of photos they’d already paid for. It’s hard to understand why Glasser didn’t first attempt to get customers their photos or help clients make other arrangements before announcing the sudden closure. The North Dakota Attorney General’s office is investigating and received more than 170 complaints as of Friday afternoon.