Tribune editorial: Abrupt closure of photography business left clients in a jam

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Down
A Bismarck-based photography business left clients hanging last week when it announced it had abruptly closed and would not offer refunds. Glasser Images Owner Jack Glasser told customers the effects of the pandemic caused “irreparable damage that has forced this decision to happen extremely rapidly and immediately.” The sudden announcement caused couples who had booked photographers for weddings to scramble and other customers wondering if they would get copies of photos they’d already paid for. It’s hard to understand why Glasser didn’t first attempt to get customers their photos or help clients make other arrangements before announcing the sudden closure. The North Dakota Attorney General’s office is investigating and received more than 170 complaints as of Friday afternoon.
Up
More than 1,000 University of Mary students, staff and faculty participated in the eighth annual Day of Service last week. The event, which involved 50 volunteer sites in Bismarck-Mandan, is the largest single-day service event in North Dakota, according to organizers. It’s a good way to foster a tradition of volunteering while also helping students become more active in the local community.
Down
Kids around the country have been stealing from or vandalizing their schools, inspired by a TikTok challenge called "devious licks." The trend on the video-sharing social media platform has reached Bismarck-Mandan, with some Bismarck students charged in connection with damaging school property. Mandan Middle School informed parents the school saw incidents of stolen items and vandalism in September. A Mandan school official also told parents a trend for October was “smack a staff member on the backside” and advised families to speak to students about the consequences of social media trends.
Up
Public health organizations, health care facilities and pharmacies are all offering ways to make it easy to get a flu shot this year. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, with COVID-19 vaccine also available. Custer Health in Mandan also is offering flu shot/COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month, including a clinic scheduled Monday at the Memorial Highway clinic. With hospital capacity limited statewide, it’s important to take preventative steps to stay healthy.