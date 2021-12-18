Tribune editorial: 5 departing legislators set a high bar

When the Legislature convenes in 2023 it will be missing some key players. So far four high-profile legislators have announced plans not to seek reelection. Another lawmaker is being forced to the sidelines by redistricting.

Sen. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, and Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, were the latest this week to announce their retirements. Earlier, Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, and Sen. Erin Oban, R-Bismarck, said they were not seeking reelection.

The Legislature is losing a lot of experience, especially with Wardner and Keiser. Wardner has been in the Legislature since 1991, first in the House and then after being elected to the Senate in 1998. He’s been the Senate majority leader since 2011. Keiser has been in the House since 1993.

Poolman has been in the Senate since 2013 and Oban since 2015. Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, the Senate minority leader who has been in the Legislature since 2007, has no choice but to at least temporarily leave the Legislature. Redistricting has placed her in a new district that doesn’t have an election in 2022.

All five have been solid lawmakers who have been involved in important legislation. There no doubt will be others who decide not to return. Legislative turnover isn’t unusual, but to lose this much experience will have an impact.

The Tribune editorial board hasn’t been in favor of term limits, and this is one of the reasons why. Legislators often know when it’s time to move on or take a break. If they don’t, voters can make the decision for them. And experience counts when it comes to getting legislation passed.

These five legislators have shown an ability to work with their colleagues and a willingness to compromise. They could be hard bargainers, but not unreasonable.

Voters in their districts must consider the qualities in the legislators they are losing. When candidates announce for their seats, voters must evaluate how well they match up to those leaving. Do they show the ability to listen to all sides and compromise when necessary?

The Legislature doesn’t need firebrands focused on a few issues with no desire to work with others. The Legislature spends too much time on bills that aren’t relevant and have little chance of approval.

When asked what he wanted his legacy to be, Wardner responded, “He cared about the people of North Dakota.”

That’s a simple and essential legacy for a legislator. It’s one the other four lawmakers share.

It’s something voters should consider when they go to the polls. Do the candidates truly care about all of he people of North Dakota or are they fixated on a few issues? The departing legislators have established standards we can use to judge future candidates.

They have earned our thanks and appreciation for their work.

