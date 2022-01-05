Tribune editorial: 3 things could make for a great 2022

Instead of resolutions for 2022, the Tribune editorial board offers three things it hopes occurs this year. If just one happens, we will be in a better place.

The Tribune would like to see the end of the pandemic, the end of the drought and a return to civility across the nation. Americans can take steps to stop the pandemic and revive civility, but our ability to end the drought is limited.

In the last week, one in every 100 Americans has tested positive for the coronavirus. In North Dakota, the number of cases and the average positivity rate are rising amid the onset of the highly contagious omicron variant. North Dakota continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

The Tribune realizes North Dakotans are weary of the pandemic. The restrictions on people and businesses have been difficult on everyone. However, we won’t stop the pandemic by ignoring it.

The Tribune believes that if people get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance, it gives the nation the best chance at stopping the pandemic. Donning a mask and keeping your distance can be annoying, but it has been shown to work.

Leaders from both political parties along with medical professionals have urged people to get vaccinated. It doesn’t guarantee you won’t get the coronavirus, but if you do it’s likely to be less severe.

We have the ability to stop the pandemic -- we just need the will.

North Dakota was dry and hot throughout the summer. “Overall, 339 records, including temperature- and precipitation-related occurrences across the state, were tied or broken” during the season, according to State Climatologist and North Dakota State University professor Adnan Akyuz.

The drought wiped out farmers' crops and forced ranchers to reduce their cattle herds. The impact on agricultural producers trickled down to Main Street. When farmers and ranchers are hurting, so is the rest of the state.

The rains in October and the recent snowfall across the state offer the glimmer of a better year. We can only hope that we have continued snowfall followed by spring rains. It would be nice if we are spared another hot summer.

Finally, the Tribune would like to see Americans calm down. The pandemic with social distancing and isolation has no doubt contributed to this nation’s anxiety. Airline passengers rampaging during flights has been a new phenomenon that was rare before the pandemic. Social media has encouraged the growing rage across the country. And anger remains over the 2020 election.

A nation divided doesn’t function well. We need to be civil to each other and show more respect. We need to remember that the ability to compromise is a good attribution, that anger leads to unhappiness.

It would no doubt improve the mood of the nation if the pandemic ended and the weather improved across the country. There’s no guarantee either will happen, but we can control how we treat other people.

