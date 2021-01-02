Tribune editorial: 2021 session won’t be like any in the past

When the Legislature convenes on Tuesday, it will be the beginning of possibly the most unusual assembly in the state’s history. Pandemics have a way of changing everything.
Legislators will be wearing masks, social distancing and, in some cases, working remotely. It’s going to be a challenge for everyone involved because legislative sessions are close-contact events.
Lobbyists, state officials and the public want to make their points personally with legislators. It’s not something they are used to doing remotely.
To the credit of the Legislature, it started planning last summer for a session amid a pandemic. It approved spending $2.64 million in federal CARES Act aid to upgrade House and Senate voting tally boards and to enable remote voting and uploading of committee testimony online.
The CARES Act money also was used to expand livestreaming and remote capabilities of committee meetings. Legislators also approved a mask requirement, though not all lawmakers are happy with it.
There will be an emphasis on cleaning the Capitol building in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Touchless fixtures have been installed in Capitol grounds restrooms. These are important steps, but the key will be the adherence to all safety protocols.
Legislators also discussed how they can follow open meeting and open records laws while dealing with the pandemic. The Tribune editorial board believes it’s essential that the laws are followed.
Whenever possible, people should take advantage of the opportunities to take part remotely in the Legislature. The fewer people in the Capitol, the safer it will be.
When legislators get down to work they will have Gov. Doug Burgum’s proposed $15 billion budget to consider, the second-largest proposed by a state governor. With revenue expected to be tight because of the fallout from the pandemic, expect spending to get a close look.
How successful Burgum will be with the Legislature already has been questioned. Burgum says he has a good working relationship with legislators. But House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said the fight between Burgum and legislators to fill a District 8 House seat won by a deceased candidate has hurt the relationship.
Two years ago the governor believed his budget was trashed. Unless the governor’s office has done some advance work with legislators, there’s no reason to expect a more positive reaction to this budget.
As in recent sessions, Republicans will rule. They bumped up their supermajority in the November election to where they now dominate the House 80-14 and the Senate 40-7. Any real fights will pit Republicans against Republicans.
It’s not unusual for governors to take one or two sessions to develop good working relationships with the Legislature. If Burgum can smooth out things with legislators, it will make for an easier session.
Some hard decisions will have to be made because of the impact of the pandemic. It will be a victory in itself if legislators and staff can navigate the session and be fairly virus free. As noted in the beginning, it will be an unusual session.