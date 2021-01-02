Tribune editorial: 2021 session won’t be like any in the past

Whenever possible, people should take advantage of the opportunities to take part remotely in the Legislature. The fewer people in the Capitol, the safer it will be.

When legislators get down to work they will have Gov. Doug Burgum’s proposed $15 billion budget to consider, the second-largest proposed by a state governor. With revenue expected to be tight because of the fallout from the pandemic, expect spending to get a close look.

How successful Burgum will be with the Legislature already has been questioned. Burgum says he has a good working relationship with legislators. But House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said the fight between Burgum and legislators to fill a District 8 House seat won by a deceased candidate has hurt the relationship.

Two years ago the governor believed his budget was trashed. Unless the governor’s office has done some advance work with legislators, there’s no reason to expect a more positive reaction to this budget.

As in recent sessions, Republicans will rule. They bumped up their supermajority in the November election to where they now dominate the House 80-14 and the Senate 40-7. Any real fights will pit Republicans against Republicans.