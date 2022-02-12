Tribune editorial: 2 projects could provide boost to North Dakota

A pipeline carrying natural gas under Lake Sakakawea has begun operating and another project has been announced. Both will reduce flaring that wastes natural gas.

The North Bakken Expansion came online last week and runs from north of Tioga to south of Watford City, where it connects with the Northern Border pipeline. WBI Energy’s $260 million project runs nearly 3 miles under the lake.

Since the beginning of the oil boom, flaring has been an issue. It not only wastes natural gas, but it’s a loss of revenue for mineral rights owners. The oil industry has been chipping away at the problem, yet flaring has remained an issue on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and other areas.

Along with reducing flaring, the pipeline is expected to result in more oil production in the area. That would mean more tax revenue for the state. Those are positive developments for North Dakota.

Unlike the Dakota Access Pipeline, which goes under the the Missouri River, this project didn’t draw protests over safety concerns. The pipeline can move up to 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, with the potential to increase to 625 million cubic feet per day in the future.

Another project was announced this week to move natural gas from the Fort Berthold reservation to the synthetic natural gas plant near Beulah for the production of hydrogen energy.

Tribal Chairman Mark Fox touted the project as a way to reduce flaring and produce clean energy. Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas plan to develop a $2 billion hub for hydrogen energy. The companies have a memorandum of understanding with the tribe. The target date for commercial operations to begin is early 2027.

The companies plan to move natural gas to Beulah by repurposing the existing Souris Valley carbon dioxide pipeline.

The state recently awarded Bakken Energy $10 million in grants and $80 million in low-interest loans, which puts the state in the middle of the Bakken Energy-oil industry pipeline discussion.

The state has gone out of its way over the years to keep the oil industry happy and encourage more oil production. North Dakota officials also have worked hard to help the Beulah plant and coal country. The hydrogen project means jobs and tax revenue for the area. The project has the potential to greatly benefit the reservation.

