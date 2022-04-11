Tribune editorial: 2 problem traffic spots being addressed

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

State transportation workers are addressing two problematic traffic spots in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Crews have begun replacing a six-decade-old Interstate 94 bridge just to the east of Bismarck whose low height has resulted in it being damaged several times due to oversize loads. And in Mandan, workers are installing traffic signals at the intersection by McDonald's on The Strip. More than 15,000 vehicles pass through that intersection every day, and it's been the site of some major crashes. The work at both sites will inconvenience motorists, but the projects are needed and the disruptions will be temporary.

Down

Wind is a part of life on the Plains. But it’s been so windy this spring that the National Weather Service Bismarck office recently quipped on social media, “We know we're starting to sound like a broken record, but it's windy again today.” That’s turning into an understatement. And the constant howling gales are more than just an annoying inconvenience -- they’re increasing concerns about drought and wildfires in the western half of the state. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said, "The combination of strong winds, low humidity and warmth can contribute to an extreme fire risk.” North Dakota certainly doesn't need that, after last year’s struggles in the agricultural community and the rampant wildfires across the state.

Up

North Dakota wildlife officials in 2015 canceled the bighorn sheep hunting season for the first time in more than three decades due to an outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia. Just seven years later, the Badlands population has battled back, reaching record numbers for two straight years. The rebound has been improbable, and a great success story. Bighorns will remain a part of the Badlands environment, which benefits nature lovers and hunters. This year, a record 19,426 hunters have applied for a license.

Down

Bird flu is spreading in North Dakota, as it is elsewhere in the country. And it's impacting areas in the state that also were hit with avian influenza just seven years ago. During the 2015 outbreak, the state had two cases, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,000 birds. The outbreak this year has already affected six flocks -- three commercial and three backyard -- and impacted nearly 140,000 birds. North Dakota Turkey Federation Vice President David Rude says operators are taking the threat seriously and doing what they can to keep their farms safe. And the state Board of Animal Health has canceled co-mingled poultry shows within North Dakota as a prevention measure. But bird flu is also in migrating waterfowl, and those birds have the potential to make a bad situation even worse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0