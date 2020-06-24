Tribune editorial: 2 lives we should use as a guide to life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota lost two people this month whose contributions to society will live on. Both Sister Thomas Welder and Dr. Herbert Wilson were devoted to their communities and God.

Welder and Wilson could have advanced their careers elsewhere, but they dedicated their lives to North Dakota.

“Sister Thomas lived her life for others. She was always giving to others, whether it was a smile, an encouraging word or a promise of prayer,” Sister Nicole Kunze, prioress of Annunciation Monastery, said in a statement on Monday.

Welder is well known for her role in growing Mary College into the University of Mary. She began teaching at the college in 1963 and became the school’s fifth president in 1978. She guided the college to university status in 1986. She retired in 2009 but never stopped working for the university.

While Welder appeared fragile, she had an amazing presence. She had a caring personality that drew people to her. Watching her at public events, there could be no doubt about her sincerity.

Welder served on many boards and organizations helping shape Bismarck-Mandan along with the state. Then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2004 recognized her impact on the state by giving her the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's top honor.