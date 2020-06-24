Tribune editorial: 2 lives we should use as a guide to life

North Dakota lost two people this month whose contributions to society will live on. Both Sister Thomas Welder and Dr. Herbert Wilson were devoted to their communities and God.
Welder and Wilson could have advanced their careers elsewhere, but they dedicated their lives to North Dakota.
“Sister Thomas lived her life for others. She was always giving to others, whether it was a smile, an encouraging word or a promise of prayer,” Sister Nicole Kunze, prioress of Annunciation Monastery, said in a statement on Monday.
Welder is well known for her role in growing Mary College into the University of Mary. She began teaching at the college in 1963 and became the school’s fifth president in 1978. She guided the college to university status in 1986. She retired in 2009 but never stopped working for the university.
While Welder appeared fragile, she had an amazing presence. She had a caring personality that drew people to her. Watching her at public events, there could be no doubt about her sincerity.
Welder served on many boards and organizations helping shape Bismarck-Mandan along with the state. Then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2004 recognized her impact on the state by giving her the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's top honor.
A public visitation for Welder, 80, will be held from 1-7 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel, followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the chapel with a second visitation from 9-10 a.m. The funeral is open to Welder’s family and close friends. Memorial ceremonies can be watched online at www.youtube.com/universityofmary/live.
Wilson, like Welder, left lasting impressions.
“There was nobody like him,” said Glad Meiers, a nurse who worked with Wilson for at least 20 years.
Indeed, his life seems like something created for cinema.
Wilson took part in 31 bombing missions in World War II, married a member of the British Women’s Auxiliary Air Force and returned home to go to medical school. A native of Vermont, he came to North Dakota as a member of the U.S. Public Health Service on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. After a year, he shifted to Indian Health Service at Elbowoods.
He later opened an office in New Town, serving on the reservation for 43 years. He could have gone somewhere else and enjoyed a more lucrative practice but chose to serve Fort Berthold. For that the reservation has been forever grateful.
Wilson retired in 1995 and moved to Bismarck. He was a regular attendee of military appreciation and veterans’ events. He proudly wore his uniform to the ceremonies. Wilson also strongly followed his faith, attending several Bible study groups and churches.
His family held a private service for Wilson, 99, and after the pandemic plans a funeral.
Like Welder, Wilson was known as a kind and caring person. While both were successful professionals, what people will remember is their personalities. They helped brighten your day when you encountered them. They defined decency and goodness and will be missed.
They set an example we should all attempt to follow.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!