Speaking out: Joining the 701 club

The thing about a club is, it’s inclusive of its members but exclusive of everyone else. I have found North Dakota to be a surprisingly welcoming state. It is great to develop a sense of place and even pride in this often-forgotten corner of “flyover country.”

But I’m also keenly aware I’m a white, middle class, Protestant woman who married a Bismarck guy, so entrée into our community is much easier for me than for others. I felt this acutely during the DAPL protest, as I listened to rhetoric toward “outsiders,” when distrust of anyone from beyond the state border -- or even from within our reservation borders -- reached a tipping point. Recent outbursts over settling refugee New Americans certainly felt like slamming the 701 club door.

Whether welcoming people who don’t look or pray like me, or free expression through public art, I want to live in an open, inclusive society. As North Dakotans, we must continually choose between nurturing a sense of welcome, mirroring Benedictine hospitality, or stoking an insular culture of fear.

When I moved here from New York City, Bill Butcher called me up out of the blue and invited me to speak to his Rotary club. He had read one of my articles and asked me to share my first impressions of North Dakota.