Speaking out: Joining the 701 club

This morning my oat milk spoke to me. More precisely, the side of the carton, in bold letters next to an Uncle Sam-style pointed finger, said: You are one of us now.
Clever marketing from “the cashmere of plant milk.” But is that where I really belong -- in the rarefied air of substitute-milk drinkers? I hope not.
I have been thinking a lot about belonging, sense of place and welcoming communities. I’ve lived in Bismarck almost six years and am shifting to a new job in our nonprofit sector, so I feel invested in this place. While this Texan may never pronounce “bag” like her children, I’m raising two North Dakotans. I’m considering becoming a Lutheran. Perhaps most telling, I finally changed my cellphone to a 701 number.
I married into a North Dakota family, so my story roughly parallels the biblical book of Ruth: “Your people will be my people, and your area code will be 701, which is assumed, because there is only one.”
When I texted friends my new number, I received several responses akin to “Welcome to the 701 club!” I love the people here and have formed meaningful friendships. Recently I accompanied a friend through a difficult medical procedure, and another asked me to participate in her wedding. This gives me a deep sense of belonging beyond any official familial ties.
And yet.
The thing about a club is, it’s inclusive of its members but exclusive of everyone else. I have found North Dakota to be a surprisingly welcoming state. It is great to develop a sense of place and even pride in this often-forgotten corner of “flyover country.”
But I’m also keenly aware I’m a white, middle class, Protestant woman who married a Bismarck guy, so entrée into our community is much easier for me than for others. I felt this acutely during the DAPL protest, as I listened to rhetoric toward “outsiders,” when distrust of anyone from beyond the state border -- or even from within our reservation borders -- reached a tipping point. Recent outbursts over settling refugee New Americans certainly felt like slamming the 701 club door.
Whether welcoming people who don’t look or pray like me, or free expression through public art, I want to live in an open, inclusive society. As North Dakotans, we must continually choose between nurturing a sense of welcome, mirroring Benedictine hospitality, or stoking an insular culture of fear.
When I moved here from New York City, Bill Butcher called me up out of the blue and invited me to speak to his Rotary club. He had read one of my articles and asked me to share my first impressions of North Dakota.
“Shouldn’t I wait until I’ve gotten to know the state better?” I asked.
“Definitely not,” Bill responded. “The longer you’re here, the more you’ll start to think like the rest of us.”
Bill was one of a kind, and I appreciated his unorthodox welcome. I hope I still think about the world a little differently, though it’s true I have begun to absorb both positive (scotcharoos) and negative (red eye) traits of the Northern Plains. This is why I try to keep my door open, and why I feel it is so critical that we continue to listen to one another and welcome diverse perspectives.
Our community will thrive only when it includes all of us. There is much joy to be had in inviting everyone to the table. To repurpose today’s Mardi Gras sentiment from my East Texas home, laissez les bon temps rouler. Today, embrace welcome.
Ann Crews Melton is a writer and editor particularly interested in religion, identity and diversity. A Texas native, she now calls Bismarck home.