Speaking Out: Inflation risks warrant concern

You aren’t just imagining it; things are getting more expensive. Consumer prices rose in June for the third straight month, increasing over 5.4% since this time last year. The Federal Reserve tries to target a 2% inflation rate.

The data back up what many of us have experienced firsthand. Gas prices are up. The housing market is hot. Used cars have jumped in price.

We have been told by the Fed that this inflation is “transitory.” This isn’t very reassuring. Higher prices are higher prices. Nobody pays more for gas or groceries and says “welp, at least this is transitory.”

There also is mixed messaging coming from the White House. President Biden says inflation is not a major issue. Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, tells us it’s here to stay for the next couple of months.

Back in 2009, conservatives said there would be rampant inflation from all the spending following the Great Recession. It became a bit of a boogeyman. There wasn’t inflation — despite the Federal Reserve injecting trillions of new dollars into the economy and the stimulus package — because the economy never came close to overheating.