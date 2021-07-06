Speaking out: Child tax credit shows promise

This month, payments for the newly expanded child care tax credit will begin to go out across the country. A provision boosting the credit was in the last stimulus bill passed by Congress. And unlike most tax credits, taxpayers will receive portions of it throughout the year.
A recent report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation said North Dakota has the lowest percentage of children facing economic insecurity in the nation. That was welcome news. The incoming tax credit will help to address some of the disparities seen in that report.
The bill including the change to the tax credit was not bipartisan. But the concept itself is. Conservative economists have long supported similar ideas as an alternative to other spending programs. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act signed by President Trump in 2017 doubled the size of the credit. And several Republican senators introduced various expansions over the past couple of years.
The changes supported by President Biden and many Congressional Democrats expanded it even further. They have called to make them permanent. The credits per child increased, and it is now fully refundable. That will be a big boost for families who otherwise might not have seen much benefit.
That is also where some of the pushback comes. Some observers argue the expanded benefit will discourage work. I am a bit skeptical of that. The credit — $3,600 for children under 6 years old and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17 — doesn’t begin to phase out until income reaches $150,000 for a couple. And even when it phases out, an extra dollar earned from working would never decrease total family income.
There are many good things about the recent changes. They’re broad-based, and people will keep more of their paycheck to support their families. It boosts income from the ground up rather than from the top down. Children who grow up in a stable family environment are more likely to succeed themselves.
The expansion of the child tax credit will cost over $100 billion a year. The new changes are in effect for one year, unless reauthorized. It has the potential to cut child poverty in half, by some estimates. But with such a large amount of public money, outcomes should be closely monitored. The costs and benefits will be clear to see over the next year.
Ideally, something like this could replace portions of other federal programs. Many play an important role in our safety net, but sometimes it seems like a game of whack-a-mole. Trying to address one issue reveals another. We can’t pretend these changes happen in a vacuum independent of one another.
There are close to 80 means-tested federal programs. The government can’t hope and shouldn’t try to fill in the gaps in every part of people’s lives. Some of the largest federal programs — Social Security and Medicare — are on the brink of insolvency. If every spending detail becomes a priority, then none really can be.
Instead of becoming part of the bureaucracy, the credit should be used to streamline it. That should be part of the discussion if it is renewed next year.
Getting the details right will be hard work, especially in today’s political environment. But reducing child poverty in a sustainable way is a goal worth working toward.
After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.