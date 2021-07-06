Speaking out: Child tax credit shows promise

There are many good things about the recent changes. They’re broad-based, and people will keep more of their paycheck to support their families. It boosts income from the ground up rather than from the top down. Children who grow up in a stable family environment are more likely to succeed themselves.

The expansion of the child tax credit will cost over $100 billion a year. The new changes are in effect for one year, unless reauthorized. It has the potential to cut child poverty in half, by some estimates. But with such a large amount of public money, outcomes should be closely monitored. The costs and benefits will be clear to see over the next year.

Ideally, something like this could replace portions of other federal programs. Many play an important role in our safety net, but sometimes it seems like a game of whack-a-mole. Trying to address one issue reveals another. We can’t pretend these changes happen in a vacuum independent of one another.

There are close to 80 means-tested federal programs. The government can’t hope and shouldn’t try to fill in the gaps in every part of people’s lives. Some of the largest federal programs — Social Security and Medicare — are on the brink of insolvency. If every spending detail becomes a priority, then none really can be.