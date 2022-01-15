Letter: Key points missing in rental assistance discussion

A recent newspaper article and editorial regarding COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) dollars missed important points.

First, North Dakota received a minimum allocation of emergency rental assistance dollars. There was no request sent to Congress. North Dakota received $352 million to help with emergency rental assistance.

Second, the ND legislators did not pass the funding when it could have helped the most. Having agencies scrambling to create a program to meet U.S. Treasury’s requirements with a six-month delay.

Agencies like Community Action, United Way, ND Human Services, Salvation Army, Tribal Nations, and housing providers assisted clients prior to the program implementation using their own funds.

HUD’s Section 8 Voucher rental assistance funding to North Dakota is $40 million a year! The emergency fund is nine times more than ND Section 8 rental assistance each year. Even if the 1,200 applicants received $20,000 each, that would equal $24 million.

Another columnist made an excellent point about verifications. If you need help, you should have to verify that need. After major floods, FEMA never gave you a brand-new home because you had a hardship. There needs to be a proven need. Grand Forks Housing Authority’s criminal history policy for rental assistance is more of a barrier than the verifications for CERA.

Finally, the first batch of funding expires this fall. If North Dakota does not use it, the funding goes back to Congress. There are other states and major cities that do need and can use the funding before it expires, waiting to make those decisions is cruel. ND still has $200 million and that is plenty to use over the next few years. Concentrate on making the program work with the second allotment and give the first allotment back to help others in greater need.

David Klein, Jamestown

