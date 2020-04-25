Eminently quotable: 'Your heart just goes out to these families'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“This crisis has stunted a lot of things that I always assumed I would get. I assumed I would get a classic graduation, a senior prom or even a chance to say goodbye, possibly forever, to my classmates, and now I don’t have that opportunity.”

-- Mandan senior Liberty Hurley, talking about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted high school seniors.

“That’s bread and butter stuff for us. They’re not going to come here for wind turbines and power lines.”

-- McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson, on concerns that an increase in wind power production in the county could impact recreation.

“If people don’t engage, whatever the result, they’re blindsided by it. Getting people engaged in the discussion has been a huge positive.”

-- Mark Pierce, founder of the Faces of North Dakota Coal group, on the uncertain future of coal country.

