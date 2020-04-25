Eminently quotable: 'Your heart just goes out to these families'

“This crisis has stunted a lot of things that I always assumed I would get. I assumed I would get a classic graduation, a senior prom or even a chance to say goodbye, possibly forever, to my classmates, and now I don’t have that opportunity.”
-- Mandan senior Liberty Hurley, talking about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted high school seniors.
“That’s bread and butter stuff for us. They’re not going to come here for wind turbines and power lines.”
-- McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson, on concerns that an increase in wind power production in the county could impact recreation.
“If people don’t engage, whatever the result, they’re blindsided by it. Getting people engaged in the discussion has been a huge positive.”
-- Mark Pierce, founder of the Faces of North Dakota Coal group, on the uncertain future of coal country.
"Your heart just goes out to these families. It’s bad enough they’re suffering the loss of a family member. Now they have to deal with all this on top and then limit their time to grieve and the way they grieve."
-- Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory owner Mike Nathe, on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on funerals.
“As long as those are going down, we’re making some headway and doing the right things.”
-- Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, on the annual crime report showing a drop in both crimes against persons and crimes against property.
“Regular in a year is around 20,000. This is representing more than two years of work since the 16th of March.”
-- Job Service North Dakota spokeswoman Sarah Arntson, on the more than 51,000 coronavirus-related claims in a month's time.
"We're all essential."
-- Alexis Wangler, of Linton, who helped organize a back-to-work protest rally at the Capitol, referencing a term given to workers deemed critical by the federal government and allowed to keep working.
"No matter what type of patient we care for, we are here for our patients and we will do our best to make them better, to see them walk out of our unit."
-- CHI St. Alexius Health intensive care unit clinical supervisor Kristen Renner, talking about the goal of nurses during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel like we’re going to have an influx at some point. I’m just not sure when.”
-- Abused Adult Resource Center Director Michelle Erickson, on a possible uptick in domestic violence amid coronavirus stay-at-home recommendations.
"I think a few of them are enjoying the one-on-one spoiling that's going on."
-- Sara Johnson, a supervisor at New Song Kids Care in Bismarck, on day cares spreading out children to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“A message that we want to send to the community is: We need plasma.”
-- Dr. Lisa Laurent, chief medical officer for CHI St. Alexius Health, which is part of a clinical trial using convalescent blood plasma to treat coronavirus patients.
"At some point here, we are going to be starting the gravel roads, and we burn up a lot of diesel ... hauling gravel all over the county. So that will definitely help us out."
-- Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall, on the impact of cheaper fuel prices on his department's budget.
