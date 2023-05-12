"The biggest thing is, Mother Nature is going to need to give us some help. We get another winter like this and we'll be struggling as far as wildlife goes. But really it's habitat -- habitat is going to tell you how fast they bounce back."

-- State Game and Fish Department Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson, on the declining deer population in North Dakota and a resulting reduction in hunting licenses.

q q q

“We’re not the front, I’m not going to brag that much, but we’re in the front. We believe we have resources that can be utilized and it’s in areas that are easily accessible.”

-- John Kay, an engineer with the Energy and Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota, on the potential for North Dakota to be a leader in extracting and processing tech minerals used in everything from electric vehicles to nuclear submarines.

q q q

"You want to keep things local, and now we've got to go into Stanley instead of New Town to put our news in. It's a loss. It definitely is. A lot of people read the paper here. It's a terrible loss to our city."

-- New Town City Auditor Eileen Zaun, on the apparent closure of the New Town News, the weekly newspaper in the community.

q q q

“When we are talking to voters and our constituents about what we’re using their Legacy Fund money towards, this bill for me doesn’t provide a lot of clarity, and I don’t think it provides a lot of clarity for those folks either.”

-- State Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, on a passed bill revising a complex 2021 law that laid out designs for spending investment earnings from the state's Legacy Fund oil tax savings account.

q q q

“We didn’t ask for five of anything we needed three of. I’m very pleased with how the Legislature responded to our requests.”

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, saying cooperation between his office and the Legislature culminated with an acceptable budget.

q q q

“The headquarters building will be a tribute to those who have gone before us and the generations of North Dakota cattle producers yet to come."

-- Arnegard rancher Jason Leiseth, president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Association, which is building a $3 million facility in north Bismarck.

q q q

“This is just another incremental step in advancing what we informally call the Bismarck River District.”

-- Aaron Barth, executive director of the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation, which is pursuing updates to the Heritage River Landing area.

q q q

"During these four months (of session), the Legislature is very passionate about what they do. I'm very passionate about what the auditor's office does, and so when we have these debates and discussions on policy and direction and funding and resources, it doesn't come without conflict."

-- State Auditor Josh Gallion, on bills that North Dakota lawmakers passed to increase transparency of his billing practices for local governments.

q q q

“I look forward to working with the excellent OMB team to build upon their recent progress in enhancing efficiency and transparency, offering shared services, process improvement and automation to reduce costs for state agencies, and providing uniformity of policies and training.”

-- Bismarck Certified Public Accountant Susan Sisk, after Gov. Doug Burgum named her the new director of the state Office of Management and Budget.

q q q

“If this pipeline is built, the land will be our children and our grandchildren’s. It will keep them from wanting to live there and retire there.”

-- Emmons County landowner Pamela Stramer, testifying before the state Public Service Commission in opposition to the planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline.