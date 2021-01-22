Eminently quotable: 'You can see a twinkle in an eye or a tear'

“Turns out, it isn’t what I thought it was, and so I apologize.”
-- Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, who sent an email to all state lawmakers containing a video from the QAnon conspiracy movement, which is pro-Trump and which some believe helped fuel the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jones said he thought the video was a message from Trump.
"It sounded like a helicopter was trying to land in my parking spot over and over again."
-- Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College President Twyla Baker, describing the sound when hurricane-force winds toppled a wind turbine at the New Town school.
"At our age we don't have time to waste."
-- Pat Wheeler, 83, who along with her 85-year-old husband, Jim, were among the first people to be vaccinated at Sanford Health Bismarck as the hospital moved into serving Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine priority groups.
“Those have been a godsend. You can see a twinkle in an eye or a tear, but being able to see a whole face and the emotions they may be having is much more visible and makes communication easier.”
-- Grant Richardson, a senior executive at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, on plastic barriers that make in-person visits possible at nursing homes.
"These practices are dangerous, dehumanizing, result in a loss of dignity and are unacceptable in a civilized society."
-- The ARC of North Dakota Executive Director Kirsten Dvorak, testifying on a bill that would ban school staff from secluding or restraining students unless there is an "imminent danger of serious physical harm" to the student or others.
"While I did not vote for him or support his campaign, I appreciate President Biden’s desire to be a president for all Americans, and I look forward to working with him on issues where we agree and to having spirited debates on policies where we differ."
-- U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, after President Joe Biden was inaugurated.
"We don't want people in here if they're not testifying, just from the standpoint it's hard to maintain the social distancing and we don't want to risk (it) because if one of us gets (COVID-19) positive, this whole committee goes remote."
-- Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, who imposed a tongue-in-cheek $20 fine for people who show up at House Human Services Committee meetings just to watch, rather than to testify.
"That's the tightrope they're walking."
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on oil companies being unlikely to drill new wells in North Dakota until crude prices climb above $55 per barrel. OPEC and Russia seem intent on producing just enough oil to keep prices below that level.
"I hope some of that translates into projects on reservations like Fort Berthold."
-- Lisa DeVille, co-founder of Fort Berthold Protectors of Water and Earth Rights, who is encouraged by President Joe Biden's talk of promoting renewable energy.
"The argument on each side is always arguing about which side is right, and we've put that aside and said 'What's the solution?'"
-- Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, who has introduced legislation he hopes will address the longstanding debate over private property rights versus the state's hunting heritage.
“I’ve heard people say if a business won’t take their money, they will go somewhere else. The problem is there may not be somewhere else.”
-- Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, who wants to prohibit businesses from banning cash as a payment, as some have done during the coronavirus pandemic.