Eminently quotable: 'You can see a twinkle in an eye or a tear'

“Turns out, it isn’t what I thought it was, and so I apologize.”

-- Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, who sent an email to all state lawmakers containing a video from the QAnon conspiracy movement, which is pro-Trump and which some believe helped fuel the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jones said he thought the video was a message from Trump.

q q q

"It sounded like a helicopter was trying to land in my parking spot over and over again."

-- Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College President Twyla Baker, describing the sound when hurricane-force winds toppled a wind turbine at the New Town school.

q q q

"At our age we don't have time to waste."

-- Pat Wheeler, 83, who along with her 85-year-old husband, Jim, were among the first people to be vaccinated at Sanford Health Bismarck as the hospital moved into serving Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine priority groups.

q q q