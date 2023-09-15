“We’re in a really scary place.”

-- Andrew Berkey, operations manager of Jamestown Area Ambulance – Ringdahl EMS, which has been short-staffed for at least six months as ambulance services around the state struggle with recruiting and funding.

"The Governor’s Office and Highway Patrol have reached agreement with the campaign that, in an effort to minimize any campaign-related travel expenses to the citizens of North Dakota, the campaign will assume the travel costs associated with security for the campaign, including transportation, lodging and food."

-- Mike Nowatzki, spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum, on the Highway Patrol providing security for Burgum during his presidential campaign trips.

“Through the first half of 2023 our economy continues to perform extremely well, exhibiting strong growth in taxable sales and purchases versus last year across virtually all major categories including energy and agriculture. The solid performance in quarter two is further evidence of our state’s healthy economy.”

-- Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, reporting that taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota during the second quarter of this year were up 17% compared to the same three months in 2022.

“I love smiling at them and saying, ‘This is what I've always wanted to do. Why would I do anything different?’”

-- Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas, who was wounded during a July 14 shooting that injured a second officer and killed another, on what he tells people who ask why he plans to return to the force after such a traumatic incident.

"Our long-term goal is rewilding species. We want to make North Dakota part of our framework of states that can be helpful with that."

-- Ben Lamm, CEO of Colossal Biosciences, which wants to resurrect long-extinct species such as the woolly mammoth and dodo bird.

“The pipeline is an imminent threat to the Missouri River, sensitive habitat and sacred burial sites along the riverbank. The oil company’s emergency response plans are inadequate, its safety track record is horrendous, and there’s been a stunning lack of transparency with Standing Rock throughout the environmental review process, including inaccurate characterizations of tribal consultation.”

-- Janet Alkire, chair of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, calling for the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a draft environmental impact statement for public comment. Gov. Doug Burgum and members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation issued statements touting the importance of the pipeline that’s been moving Bakken crude oil for six years.

“What struck me is that we all share in common a curiosity about the world around us, the resilience and the grit to go against the odds, the determination to blaze our own paths, a deeply held belief that if we pursue excellence, we can really achieve a lot in whatever our chosen field is.”

-- David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, recalling taking a trip to Bismarck a few years ago and being reminded of the importance of investment in states like North Dakota.