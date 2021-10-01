Eminently quotable: 'What you’ve seen is a really fast change'

"It's been a really rough week, so this is amazing."

-- Towner County farmer and agriculture consultant Carie Marshall-Moore, honored as the 2021 Country Woman of the Year just a few days after her family lost a combine in a fire.

q q q

“We’re eager to begin engaging our community in the Together 2045 planning process. This plan offers a unique opportunity to listen to valuable input about what Bismarck could become over the next 25 years.”

-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, on the city beginning development of a comprehensive plan for the next quarter century. The process will continue through next year.

q q q

“I’ve never seen one end this badly.”

-- Amanda Smith, daughter of daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, whose latest car jump ended in disaster when he crashed and was flown to a Minot hospital with serious injuries.

q q q