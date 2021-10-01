Eminently quotable: 'What you’ve seen is a really fast change'

"It's been a really rough week, so this is amazing."
-- Towner County farmer and agriculture consultant Carie Marshall-Moore, honored as the 2021 Country Woman of the Year just a few days after her family lost a combine in a fire.
“We’re eager to begin engaging our community in the Together 2045 planning process. This plan offers a unique opportunity to listen to valuable input about what Bismarck could become over the next 25 years.”
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, on the city beginning development of a comprehensive plan for the next quarter century. The process will continue through next year.
“I’ve never seen one end this badly.”
-- Amanda Smith, daughter of daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, whose latest car jump ended in disaster when he crashed and was flown to a Minot hospital with serious injuries.
"They have proven to be more useful than we even had thought."
-- Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, discussing two of the newest agents of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation -- K9s Jib and Jab. Jib is a black Lab and Jab a yellow Lab.
"It'll finally start feeling like pumpkin spice season in the north central region."
-- AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger, on hot weather moving out of the Northern Plains, giving way to more seasonal temperatures.
“What you’ve seen is a really fast change. Two years ago, we weren’t really having these types of discussions.”
-- Montana-Dakota Utilities President and CEO Nicole Kivisto, on a growing number of investors distancing themselves from coal due to the global “ESG” movement in which socially conscious investors apply environmental, social and governance factors in their financing decisions.
“We’re going to definitely challenge it and probably will do a lawsuit.”
-- Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith, after state lawmakers approved a proposed redistricting plan that creates House subdistricts for the Turtle Mountain and Fort Berthold reservations but not for Standing Rock.
“I’m not feeling real optimistic that they’re all going to comply.”
-- Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak, on a number of older wind farms needing to comply with a year-end deadline to install technology to keep the lights atop turbines from blinking bright red all night.
“I have been fully vaccinated since January, and I am taking all precautions and recovering at home in North Dakota. I have been advised by my doctor to quarantine for 10 days.”
-- U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
“I look forward to expanding my current role to support the incredible staff, superior programs, and unique parks that make this region unparalleled in the National Park Service. It is a privilege to continue serving the public and the parks in this way.”
-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, who is moving into a senior leadership position helping oversee National Park Service sites in 13 states.