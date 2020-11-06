Eminently quotable: 'What I really missed was the laughter'

"Don't have a clue who the guy is, so we're just going to continue with the course we set up before."

-- District 8 Republican Party Chairman Loren DeWitz, after Gov. Doug Burgum appointed a successor to a Bismarck-area legislative seat won by a deceased Republican nominee, taking party leaders by surprise and sidestepping an attorney general opinion that the appointment should fall to district party leaders.

"If a majority of voters in a state had put in Mickey Mouse instead of Dave Andahl, then what, would we feel some sort of obligation to go and find a replacement that carries the same characteristics as Mickey Mouse?"

-- Bo Wood, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota, on a dispute over how to name a successor to fill the District 8 House seat.

“See if you can sneak up on them.”

-- Deer hunter Joe Schaff, describing the challenge of the hunt.

