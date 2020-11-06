Eminently quotable: 'What I really missed was the laughter'

"Don't have a clue who the guy is, so we're just going to continue with the course we set up before."
-- District 8 Republican Party Chairman Loren DeWitz, after Gov. Doug Burgum appointed a successor to a Bismarck-area legislative seat won by a deceased Republican nominee, taking party leaders by surprise and sidestepping an attorney general opinion that the appointment should fall to district party leaders.
"If a majority of voters in a state had put in Mickey Mouse instead of Dave Andahl, then what, would we feel some sort of obligation to go and find a replacement that carries the same characteristics as Mickey Mouse?"
-- Bo Wood, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota, on a dispute over how to name a successor to fill the District 8 House seat.
“See if you can sneak up on them.”
-- Deer hunter Joe Schaff, describing the challenge of the hunt.
“This is about social psychology as much as it is about law.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, talking about local mask mandates that carry no enforcement or penalties.
"What I really missed was the laughter of the kids carving pumpkins."
-- Bismarck resident Jim Papacek, who wasn't able to hold his annual pumpkin-carving party at his house for kids in his family and others in the neighborhood because of the pandemic.
"That is definitely an abnormal number, and in this environment has a big impact on our operation."
-- Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben, on a high number of inmates being held for the state in the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center due to a rise in coronavirus cases at the State Penitentiary.
“I don’t know that we’ll see something like this come back, but I think we’ll continue to have conversations about, ‘Is the State Board of Higher Education working as best as it could?’”
-- Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, after voters overwhelmingly rejected an effort to expand the board.
"People would come in and would ask us to explain the ballot. Several people said they were first-time voters, and that was young people but also older folks as well. That's anecdotal, but I think it's refreshing, I would say, to be honest."
-- University of North Dakota political science professor Mark Jendrysik, detailing how he noticed many first-time and irregular voters while working at a polling site on Election Day.
“I’m just humbled when I look at the numbers and the amount of people who marked the bubble next to my name.”
-- North Dakota Board of Medicine Executive Secretary Bonnie Storbakken, elected to a judgeship in the South Central Judicial District.
"It was a real close race. I think I did the best I could."
-- Burleigh County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox, who has served since 2000 but lost his bid for another term.
