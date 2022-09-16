Eminently quotable: 'We've made a problem out of nothing'

"I had no idea what she was thinking."

-- Cindy Smith, bartender at the Maddock Bar, where a woman brought a raccoon and prompted a rabies warning by state health officials.

q q q

“I was told in the termination letter that I’m an excellent prosecutor but they don’t believe I can do my job.”

-- Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter, after being fired following an investigation into allegations that she created a hostile work environment.

q q q

“We were below industry averages as far as spills are concerned and this is one of those events that we’re going to use to continue to make ourselves better as a group. We’re also going to absolutely clean this up to the best of our ability. We take these kinds of things very seriously, and we’re going to take care of this.”

-- Zavanna CEO David Hodges, after a company pipeline spilled more than 400,000 gallons of oilfield wastewater northeast of Williston, with contamination entering a tributary of the Missouri River and causing some fish to die.

q q q

“I’m the only guy at the coal mine who has one and when I bought it I kinda looked at it like job security.”

-- Hazen coal miner Sutton Goodman, who owns a Tesla electric vehicle.

q q q

“It’s become kind of a contentious kind of negotiation, if you will.”

-- Dmitriy Chernyak, city finance director for Bismarck, which is asking Burleigh County to increase funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

q q q

"Teaching critical race theory does nothing but add fuel to a fire of fake racism that long ago should have been extinguished."

-- Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, during a public hearing on proposed state rules implementing North Dakota's public K-12 school ban of the academic theory.

q q q

"We've made a problem out of nothing, because what this really is, is an attack on our queer kids and kids that are Black, Indigenous, people of color."

-- Minot State University student Zayden Bartosh, who gives diversity trainings, blasting those who target critical race theory.

q q q

"I don’t think we can really predict how long this downward trend will continue. Although we have had fall COVID peaks the last two years, we are not really sure just how seasonal COVID will be."

-- State Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger, on a drop in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota in recent weeks.

q q q

"I've rarely heard about an issue more than I heard about that in two weeks."

-- Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, on farmer complaints about new highway safety delineator posts impacting wide farm equipment. The state Transportation Department is making a change.

q q q

“People should be aware of the increase in mosquitoes spreading West Nile virus and take proper precautions to protect themselves from bites.”

-- State Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken, as West Nile cases increase in North Dakota.

q q q

“Everything worked from a backup standpoint.”

-- Michael Dannenfelzer, communications director for Bismarck-based Central Dakota Communications, after emergency calls had to be routed to backup systems for several hours Monday due to a 911 outage in North Dakota.