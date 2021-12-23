Eminently quotable: 'We've got to get back to the basics'

"We'll continue to work across state government and with our tribal partners and private sector partners to create a stable tax and regulatory environment that will support economic growth and prosperity for all.”

-- Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus on his appointment to be state tax commissioner starting Jan. 4.

q q q

"There is concern that a large number of new cases will result in increased hospitalizations, putting additional strain on an already difficult situation. Data also indicate that some of the monoclonal antibody therapies may not be effective in treating omicron, which may increase the risk for more people having severe outcomes with an omicron infection.”

-- North Dakota Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger on the first cases of the omicron variant being confirmed in the state.

q q q

"I have had over the years many, many difficult decisions, but none really as difficult as this one."

-- Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, announcing plans to retire next year after two decades in the job and more than 40 years in elected office.

q q q

“I couldn’t be more proud of the professionalism I saw within our soldiers during the visit down here. I also gained a greater appreciation for the enormous challenge that Customs and Border Protection is facing down here, and really gained an appreciation for the work they do, the professionalism of that organization. I’m proud and humbled that the North Dakota National Guard can be part of the solution.”

-- Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, after visiting soldiers with the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company who are helping secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

q q q

"A very positive story."

-- Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette, telling legislators that state general fund revenues through November are 10% ahead of the 2021 Legislature's forecast.

q q q

"We weren't all that surprised that the number went down. I think we were surprised how much the number went down."

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on a new report from the U.S. Geological Survey suggesting the Bakken and Three Forks rock formations contain another 4.3 billion barrels of untapped recoverable oil, a 40% drop from the agency's last estimate in 2013.

q q q

"In our view the ethics commission should adopt rules that prohibit any appointed or elected official from voting on a matter that will either directly or indirectly financially benefit them or their employer."

-- Dakota Resource Council Executive Director Skott Skokos on conflicts of interest disclosed by members of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.

q q q

“This is a freedom issue, a fundamental issue. It's not politics. And what's sad is they position everything like it's politics -- win at all costs. Boy, we've got to get back to the basics in this state."

– Minot-area District 40 GOP Chairman Jay Lundeen after he and several other North Dakota GOP leaders walked out of the party’s State Committee meeting.

q q q

"The eight that left should have stayed to have civil discussion about the direction of the party, which they were elected to do by the districts."

– NDGOP Chairman Perrie Schafer on the protesters who left the State Committee meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0