“I think that our legislators really should think more carefully about legislating their morality for other people. There’s a real problem when people start to assume that their belief system needs to be uniformly applied to everybody else without question.”

-- Christina Sambor, a lobbyist for the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition.

q q q

"Doing this in the time frame specified by the Legislature will require additional staff and funds to carry out this colossal task. This doesn’t cover reading and reviewing every item we purchase going forward, which is roughly 20,000 titles annually. The Legislature has not provided us with an answer as to how we would fund this ongoing."

-- Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Director Christine Kujawa, who estimated that complying with legislation targeting sexual content in public libraries would cost the Bismarck facility more than $334 million.

q q q

“All I know is if we walk away from this session starting out with a $2.7 billion surplus and we can’t come to an agreement on a tax package, God help us.”

-- State Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, on lawmakers reaching impasse on a tax cut package as the end of the legislative session looms.

q q q

"We want people to come in, get the services they need to get them out of the shelter as soon as possible. We predict we're going to serve more people overall but have shorter average lengths of stay."

-- Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo, on the newly opened, $3.2 million Center for Opportunity, which has an upgraded homeless shelter and space for onsite services that address some of the root causes of homelessness.

q q q

“I would say that’s a huge problem. You have a lot of kiddos who are in the foster care system, and they’re waiting to be placed in a home, and foster families are stretched.”

-- Annika Hapip, who worked with Evangel Assembly of God in Bismarck on the Lily Initiative, which aims to address the fact that half of all foster parents in the nation quit after a year, and only about a quarter make it past a second.

q q q

"We're hearing nothing but opposition to that location. I think that there may well be some places in Burleigh County where the citizens would be OK with that on their land, but not in this highly developed area close to the city of Bismarck."

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, detailing opposition among northern county residents to the planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline.

q q q

“The legislative reach to the public is something we’ve always wanted to get done. I couldn’t be happier that the citizens are engaged in the legislative process. I think as a result of that, emails, voicemails and text messages to legislators ... have increased dramatically, so I think the transparency for the public is just something we’ve always wanted.”

-- House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, on the growing popularity of livestream views of action at the Legislature.

q q q

"The people in this room do not belong in what is meant to be between a woman, her doctor, and if she so chooses, led by her faith and the support of her family."

-- Rep. Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, during debate over legislation to revise North Dakota's abortion laws.

q q q

"This is a law of God, and there is no law that can be a legitimate law that goes against God's law, and it's his law that says life is valuable, and we must uphold that."

-- Rep. Lori VanWinkle, R-Minot, during debate over legislation to revise North Dakota's abortion laws.

q q q

"We never hug, so this is a big moment, honestly."

-- Kendra Slaubaugh, who embraced her sister, Krista, after the duo who perform as Tigirlily Gold learned they'd been invited to sing at the Grand Ole Opry on May 13.