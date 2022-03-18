Eminently quotable: 'We're going to have to learn from it'

“We love listening to the pheasants crow and the coyotes howl and the morning doves coo, sipping coffee out on the porch in the mornings and, especially in the summer evenings, sitting out there watching the endless stars. As you can imagine, we’d like to preserve the value that we get out of the enjoyment of our land.”

-- Oliver County landowner Kurt Swenson, who wants a better lease agreement for those who own land in the path of a carbon dioxide pipeline proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions.

q q q

"This is the first time an incident like this has happened. We're going to have to learn from it."

-- Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker, after a man was accused of tampering with the power supply at the Bismarck Airport.

q q q

"In order for me to be there tomorrow, I have to set my boundaries today."

-- Sanford Health Bismarck Hospitalist Andrew Stahl, detailing how the two-year coronavirus pandemic has helped him learn how to say no to help his well-being.

q q q

“Under this ruling there may be no remedy for our clients. Not for the two families who had loved ones die in the washout nor for the severely injured who survived. We are heartbroken for these families who, as the court notes, may see no justice here.”

-- Tim Purdon, attorney representing the injured and the families of the deceased in a fatal road washout on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, after a judge threw out their wrongful death lawsuit but criticized a rule exempting the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the tribe from liability.

q q q

“They’ll still take their vacations, but they’ll look for ways to cut corners where needed.”

-- Gene LaDoucer, spokesperson for AAA in North Dakota, on the reaction of state residents to soaring gas prices.

q q q

"Obviously, we need to have an improved process so people feel more comfortable coming forward."

-- House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, on legislative leaders planning to discuss the Legislature's workplace harassment policy this summer.

q q q

“People are really unwilling to take the risk of massive investment at this point in an industry that is targeted to be out of business by 2050. The regulations and the policies of the federal administration are completely countercurrent to ramping up U.S. production.”

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, detailing how politics and a worker shortage are tempering the potential for further increased activity in the Bakken oil patch.

q q q

"I just see us as North Dakotans first and not political parties, and that's how North Dakotans see each other, I think."

-- Shelley Lenz, the Democratic-NPL gubernatorial nominee in 2020, who is now running for the state Senate as an independent.

q q q

"The ramps on Lake Sakakawea -- it's not pretty. And we probably have three usable ramps between Bismarck and the South Dakota border."

-- Bob Frohlich, fisheries development supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, on potential boat access issues this summer due to low water levels on the drought-plagued Missouri River System.

q q q

"Eventually it's got to be addressed."

-- Morton County Commissioner Andy Zachmeier, on a decades-old building moratorium in a nearly 400-acre area to protect the scenic view at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Officials hope local property owners will agree to easements on their land so the moratorium can be lifted.

q q q

“The turbines are being taken down because they are at the end of their useful life, and parts and service are no longer available. While it is possible to repower wind turbines in many instances, these two cannot be repowered because their foundations are not large enough to support the larger equipment that would be necessary.”

-- Joe Fiedler, manager of distributed generation for Basin Electric Power Cooperative, which has taken down two of North Dakota’s oldest wind turbines, south of Minot.

