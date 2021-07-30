Eminently quotable: 'We would ask them to find another job'

"I think it's important that we not let the city go to hell. I think it's important that we pay attention to what the city looks like."
-- Bismarck resident Blaine Nordwall, asking the city commission to change the water rate structure to make lawn-watering bills less expensive during the drought.
q q q
“I don't like this infighting. My goal is to get people rolling in the same direction.”
-- North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Perrie Schafer, on an intraparty fight that has members of a far-right faction seeking to replace Republicans they see as too moderate.
q q q
“I’m not seeing much relief in the foreseeable future.”
-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Edwards, on smoky skies over North Dakota caused by wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada.
q q q
"If it's not the predominate strain now, it will be shortly."
-- Paul Carson, infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, talking about the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.
q q q
“Border to border, North Dakota cattle ranchers are in a dire situation that has set new records. With triple-digit temps in the forecast for the foreseeable future, the quality of the forage diminishes every day, so time absolutely matters. The ag community and conservation community are all on the same page that CRP should be opened for haying immediately. It’s heartbreaking that this will not happen.”
-- North Dakota Stockmen's Association President Jeff Schafer, after the federal government denied a request by North Dakota leaders to allow ranchers struggling with drought to hay Conservation Reserve Program grassland while it's still of good quality.
q q q
“Not only wrong, it was reprehensible.”
-- Former Mandan police officer Scott Warzecha, describing his actions before being sentenced to five years in prison for shooting video of a person under age 18 with a hidden cellphone.
q q q
"If they refuse to get a vaccine and don't have an exemption, we would ask them to find another job."
-- Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck, on the health system's requirement that employees get a COVID-19 vaccination unless they have an exemption for certain medical or religious reasons.
q q q
"We know the delta variant is in our state, and from what other states are experiencing the delta variant has contributed to increases in cases in those states. National surveillance is also trending upwards for cases, hospitalizations and deaths."
-- Kirby Kruger, head of the state Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on the fear that the delta variant of the coronavirus will lead to another pandemic spike.
q q q
“It’s not surprising to learn that the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline has failed to adhere to a long list of safety regulations. An oil spill from this pipeline would be devastating to our drinking water supply and that of millions of people downstream, placing us all in harm’s way."
-- Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Vice Chairman Ira Taken Alive, upon hearing that a federal agency plans to fine Energy Transfer $93,200 over pipeline safety violations. There is no indication the problems resulted in any oil leaking.