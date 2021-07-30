Eminently quotable: 'We would ask them to find another job'

-- Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck, on the health system's requirement that employees get a COVID-19 vaccination unless they have an exemption for certain medical or religious reasons.

"We know the delta variant is in our state, and from what other states are experiencing the delta variant has contributed to increases in cases in those states. National surveillance is also trending upwards for cases, hospitalizations and deaths."

-- Kirby Kruger, head of the state Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on the fear that the delta variant of the coronavirus will lead to another pandemic spike.

“It’s not surprising to learn that the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline has failed to adhere to a long list of safety regulations. An oil spill from this pipeline would be devastating to our drinking water supply and that of millions of people downstream, placing us all in harm’s way."

-- Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Vice Chairman Ira Taken Alive, upon hearing that a federal agency plans to fine Energy Transfer $93,200 over pipeline safety violations. There is no indication the problems resulted in any oil leaking.

