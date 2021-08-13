Eminently quotable: 'We want to stop it before it progresses'

"Our cases, test positivity and hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction."
-- Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, as the delta variant of the coronavirus begins to surge in North Dakota.
q q q
"North Dakota and its federal partners are holding Summit and Meadowlark accountable and making clear that disregard for North Dakota's environmental laws will not be tolerated."
-- Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, after Summit Midstream Partners agreed to pay $35 million in criminal fines and civil penalties related to a lawsuit filed by the state and federal governments over the largest oil field spill in North Dakota history.
q q q
“This is outrageous. This is a pipeline that does not have federal permits across the Missouri River. It is subject of a federal enforcement action due to multiple safety violations and instead of dialing back, they’re pushing even more oil through.”
-- Standing Rock Sioux Tribe attorney Jan Hasselman, after learning that a Dakota Access Pipeline expansion had become operational, while an environmental study of the line continues.
q q q
"They come in my garden every spring. They dig under railroad ties I have, they go over my fence. ... I'm glad to hear this is coming up today."
-- Bismarck resident Del Kost, as the city commission approved an ordinance to help property owners facing urban rodent problems.
q q q
"It's going to be rough, and there's probably not a lot of alternatives to look to."
-- Mike Szymanski, migratory game bird management supervisor for the state Game and Fish Department, on prospects for fall duck hunting after a poor duck breeding season due to drought.
q q q
"This is just opening up doors that I never really saw with myself."
-- North Dakota State Penitentiary inmate Johnny Patrom, who is part of a class taking a web design course provided by The Last Mile organization, which aims to improve prisoners' job opportunities after release.
q q q
“I think it’s a great day in North Dakota for all landowners, for all residents, to have this ability to stand up for their rights. It’s uncommon for a small landowner to go up against a big company like this, but we didn’t just do it for ourselves. We did it for future generations.”
-- Keith Kessler, whose family won a dispute over a wind turbine close to a house they own in Oliver County. State regulators ordered the turbine moved.
q q q
“Erosion below the trail was starting to eat into the hill. We want to stop it before it progresses or we’ll lose a chunk of the trail.”
-- Travis Johnson, engineer with Houston Engineering, on a project to stabilize portions of the banks at McDowell Dam Recreation Area and move sections of the walking trail farther from the water’s edge to protect against wave action.
q q q
“It’s very difficult to get it put out because there’s so much heat coming from it.”
-- Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager for the state Department of Environmental Quality, on a fire involving three oil wells in McKenzie County that burned for 16 days before being extinguished.
q q q
"The bill we passed today will provide over $2 billion to North Dakota for its roads, bridges, rail, broadband, carbon capture efforts and orphaned wells cleanup projects, all while making meaningful permitting reforms and reducing bureaucratic hurdles."