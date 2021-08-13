Eminently quotable: 'We want to stop it before it progresses'

q q q

"They come in my garden every spring. They dig under railroad ties I have, they go over my fence. ... I'm glad to hear this is coming up today."

-- Bismarck resident Del Kost, as the city commission approved an ordinance to help property owners facing urban rodent problems.

q q q

"It's going to be rough, and there's probably not a lot of alternatives to look to."

-- Mike Szymanski, migratory game bird management supervisor for the state Game and Fish Department, on prospects for fall duck hunting after a poor duck breeding season due to drought.

q q q

"This is just opening up doors that I never really saw with myself."

-- North Dakota State Penitentiary inmate Johnny Patrom, who is part of a class taking a web design course provided by The Last Mile organization, which aims to improve prisoners' job opportunities after release.

q q q