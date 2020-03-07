Eminently quotable: 'We want to make sure we get it right'

"If we've got a severe rainstorm or something right now, we could have some significant problems up there."
-- Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall, talking about River Road, where there have been two landslides in three months.
“They may not be able to go to the Louvre in Paris, but they can see the natural beauty of Arizona.”
-- David Tamisiea, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Mary, which is temporarily closing its Rome campus and setting up an alternate program for students there to complete their classes at the school's Arizona campus.
"We've had Hoeven wine, we've had Dalrymple wine, we've had Cramer wine. We've had all of them. So it just so happened that we had the wine done, and we're not going to condemn her. I'm just not."
-- Republican District 12 Chairwoman Delores Rath, on a fundraising tradition of auctioning bottles of wine named for and signed by the keynote speaker at a Lincoln Day Dinner. This year's speaker, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler, signed bottles days after her arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.
"The individuals that we are monitoring, they are voluntarily practicing social distancing. They have been cooperative in that endeavor. What they do is that they have agreed to limit their activities so that they're not going out into crowded areas or running into people, and basically keeping themselves at home as much as possible."
-- State Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger, on the state Department of Health monitoring people who have returned from China, where the new coronavirus originated.
“It’s really important to our local communities for people to participate in the census because these numbers have a 10-year impact, and there are no go-backs. We don’t get to update these numbers halfway through. We want to make sure we get it right this time.”
-- Lindsey Harriman, co-chair of the Williams County Complete Count Committee, on the importance of the 2020 census accurately reflecting the population of the oil patch.
"We're trying to basically keep up with the driving trends of the general motoring public. We need to be able to identify that to hopefully prevent crashes -- both property injury and fatality injuries. Basically, it comes down to trying to save lives, time and money."
-- North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Tarek Chase, state coordinator of a program that trains law officers to recognize signs associated with drug use by motorists.
“It’s like what happens for the migrants -- there’s no information. We didn’t know what to do.”
-- Bismarck resident Don Morrison, part of a group of people who got caught along the southern border amid confusion over a court ruling on immigration policy.
“The whole idea is to give people a reason to come downtown.”
-- Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer, on upgrades planned for Morton Mandan Public Library and Dykshoorn Park.
“They’ve been more of a family to me than an enemy.”
-- Mandan High School junior Cody Holzer, on how his view of law officers has been influenced by the Mandan Police Explorers program, which gives participants a realistic view of police work through hands-on training.
"It's basically just to try to get a handle on this type of information, the races we're dealing with and numbers and all that."
-- Northeast District Judge Anthony Swain Benson, discussing a proposed collection of race data on criminal defendants in North Dakota's court system.