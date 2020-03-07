Eminently quotable: 'We want to make sure we get it right'

q q q

"The individuals that we are monitoring, they are voluntarily practicing social distancing. They have been cooperative in that endeavor. What they do is that they have agreed to limit their activities so that they're not going out into crowded areas or running into people, and basically keeping themselves at home as much as possible."

-- State Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger, on the state Department of Health monitoring people who have returned from China, where the new coronavirus originated.

“It’s really important to our local communities for people to participate in the census because these numbers have a 10-year impact, and there are no go-backs. We don’t get to update these numbers halfway through. We want to make sure we get it right this time.”

-- Lindsey Harriman, co-chair of the Williams County Complete Count Committee, on the importance of the 2020 census accurately reflecting the population of the oil patch.

