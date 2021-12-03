Eminently quotable: 'We want to do our part to help'

“It’s just been a bit of a struggle. We definitely pay more now than we ever have. We also just added benefits for full-time employees.”

-- Brooke Leno, owner of Out of Town clothing stores in Bismarck and Dickinson, one of numerous businesses having difficulties hiring enough workers.

"That would be a pretty huge number if that number happened in North Dakota. I think most of our (businesses) would be ecstatic."

-- North Dakota Retail Association President Mike Rud, on the projection that holiday shopping sales nationwide will increase between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020, shattering last year's record.

"BSC is now in the position to build a talent pipeline that will impact the economy for years to come."

-- Doug Jensen, president of Bismarck State College, which is planning a $38 million facility to further its polytechnic mission, which focuses on workforce development. The project will be funded by federal COVID-19 aid dollars.

"Kettles do better when somebody's standing there."

-- Maj. Nelson De La Vergne with the Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army, which is looking for volunteers to ring bells as part of its red kettle campaign this holiday season.

"How about encouraging American energy production, and we just produce more oil every day?"

-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, after the Biden administration decided to release oil out of storage to alleviate high gasoline prices.

"I've lived in Bismarck my whole life, and there just seems to be a prevailing attitude sometimes of 'No, not now, not now.’ Well, this isn't going to get any cheaper, and the need isn't going to go away."

-- Bismarck Park Board Commissioner Mike Gilbertson, urging the group to move forward with a multimillion-dollar plan to add an additional ice rink to the VFW Sports Center.

“It is estimated that one in 15 North Dakotans are experiencing hunger, and we want to do our part to help.”

-- Miranda Seim, coordinator of the new Lincoln, ND Community Cupboard food pantry in the bedroom community just southeast of Bismarck.

"I think it’s surprising how many people want to run on Thanksgiving Day. That always surprises me. It’s Bismarck, North Dakota. It’s not always the most beautiful weather."

-- Ashlee Nilson, of Larimore, a participant in Bismarck's annual Turkey Trot fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Association.

"We're not trying to scare people into vaccination, but if people are motivated by the emergence of another variant, we encourage them to seek vaccination."

-- Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, discussing the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which scientists are racing to understand.

“Given the COVID-related shutdowns, and the weeks of negative oil prices, a drop of 5% in average income per return is not nearly as bad as we anticipated.”

-- Tax Department analyst Kathy Strombeck, on reported income by North Dakota residents dropping last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is significant for health care workers in North Dakota, especially rural hospitals who were facing serious impacts due to this mandate. While today’s ruling is a hopeful moment, there’s more work to be done, and we will continue fighting to push back on this unprecedented federal overreach.”

-- North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, after a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on health care workers in 10 states including North Dakota that sued.

