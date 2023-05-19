“A lot of people are tired of winter and are ready to plant.”

-- Plant Perfect owner Casey McCollum, on the start of the growing season in the Bismarck region.

q q q

“I’ve always said, ‘Why not?’ -- Why not push myself and see how well I can do in all of these things? Why not take the highest-level classes? Because even if it doesn't go well, you'll still learn something on the way.”

-- Century High School senior Caylee Michela, named Teen of the Year by MDU Resources Group Inc. and The Bismarck Tribune.

q q q

“The Bicentennial Founder’s Day is on a Saturday in 2072, so you might as well get it on your calendars early. I’ll be 95 that year and am looking forward to seeing you there.”

-- Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek, on the burying of a time capsule whose opening a half century from now will unofficially kick off Bismarck's 200th anniversary.

q q q

"We're eventually going to grow to where that pipeline is. We've got 95,000 people here that we all care about, and we want the best decision going forward."

-- Mike Connelly, member of the Bismarck City Commission, which passed a resolution supporting calls to move or delay a planned carbon dioxide pipeline just north of the city.

q q q

"It looked like a spaceship almost."

-- Matt Johnson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, describing a supercell thunderstorm that blasted the Bismarck-Mandan area with heavy rain and widespread hail.

q q q

"I like trees. I spent a lot of my life in the woods, and you just gradually get to know trees."

-- Sterling-area native Duane Elness, a retiree who searched for state champion trees in Bismarck and found a river birch, littleleaf linden, common honeylocust and apricot that were added to the North Dakota Register of Champion Trees.

q q q

"We had a big snow event on the first day and one on the last day, but in between it was just cold -- well-below-normal temperatures, which can restrict or reduce hydraulic fracturing but is not bad for movement of people and materials in terms of drilling and production."

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, detailing why North Dakota oil production in March dropped 3% from February.

q q q

"During the pandemic, many of us were deferring a lot of the medical need and preventative care. So now it is time to go back and seek annual checkups with providers; preventative health screenings, whether it's immunization, whether it is mammograms or other health screenings, are all really important in detection of these diseases or ailments, at fairly early stages, as well as adopting healthy lifestyles and behaviors."

-- State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi, urging North Dakotans to consider a "back to the basics" health focus as the COVID-19 threat wanes.

q q q

“It’s well attended -- I’ve been to 20 of them if not more and it's a great community event.”

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox, as the group granted $5,000 to the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra for its traditional Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular at the state Capitol, after denying the money the past two years due to concerns about rising property taxes.