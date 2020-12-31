Eminently quotable: 'We’ve learned a lot along the way'

"I can promise you it has been terrible to watch our bank accounts dwindle."

-- Dusty Swenningson, general manager of Roundhouse and the Elbow Room in Bismarck, speaking to the city commission about the need for financial relief for bars and restaurants.

q q q

“It’s hard to conduct services where the congregation of people may be 30 yards out from you.”

-- The Rev. John Floberg, an Episcopal priest on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, discussing the difficulties of holding funerals during the coronavirus pandemic.

q q q

“We just want to provide that sense of normalcy in the winter, and we want to provide that place to go to play. Everybody needs that right now.”

-- Huff Hills Mountain Operations Manager Andy Beck discussing the opening of the ski area south of Mandan.

q q q