Eminently quotable: 'We’ve learned a lot along the way'

"I can promise you it has been terrible to watch our bank accounts dwindle."
-- Dusty Swenningson, general manager of Roundhouse and the Elbow Room in Bismarck, speaking to the city commission about the need for financial relief for bars and restaurants.
“It’s hard to conduct services where the congregation of people may be 30 yards out from you.”
-- The Rev. John Floberg, an Episcopal priest on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, discussing the difficulties of holding funerals during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We just want to provide that sense of normalcy in the winter, and we want to provide that place to go to play. Everybody needs that right now.”
-- Huff Hills Mountain Operations Manager Andy Beck discussing the opening of the ski area south of Mandan.
“As we look forward to the next year, it doesn’t look very promising in terms of growth. I think we have to get out more than a year, maybe a year and a half, before we have the prospect of seeing oil and gas prices that result in sustained growth.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, detailing the state of the energy industry in North Dakota.
"The TR Library cannot exist without local control and approval, and that's one big thing we were hoping to achieve here, is to put the power of zoning and regulation at the local level with Medora and Billings County and the state."
-- Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library CEO Ed O'Keefe, on Congress approving the sale of federal land for the project.
“I said when I start seeing the fourth generation it’s time to retire.”
-- South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider, who is retiring at the end of the month after a career that’s lasted long enough that three generations of some families have come through his courtroom.
“It’s been a challenging, enjoyable way to spend a lifetime working. If it doesn’t feel like work, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
-- U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland, who has accepted senior status that gives federal judges the opportunity to work as much or as little as preferred.
"Throughout the pandemic, everyone at BSC has been focused on making sure students can keep moving toward their life and educational goals. Our students’ and employees’ commitment to the COVID mitigation measures ensured the campus could remain open. I’m grateful for their commitment. We’ve learned a lot along the way, and are positioned for a successful spring."
-- Bismarck State College President Doug Jensen, who took the reins mid-pandemic in July.
"I'm excited for my own middle-schooler, when he gets to be day to day with his buddies, and I continue to be optimistic that we are as a district and as a community going to keep moving forward in a healthy way, in a safe way, for the very best for our kids."
-- Bismarck School Board member Dan Eastgate, on the planned return to all-day in-person learning for all grade levels starting in January.