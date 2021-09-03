Eminently quotable: 'We’ve just grown in every way'

“People are going to see drastic difference in number of cases, in the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated.”
-- Molly Howell, state Health Department immunization manager, speaking on coronavirus pandemic trends.
q q q
“The widespread nature of this devastating drought is forcing North Dakota ranchers to go hundreds of miles to find hay to keep their cattle fed and maintain their herds, adding extra costs to their operations at an incredibly challenging time.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, after the North Dakota Emergency Commission approved $2.5 million to reactivate the Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program, to help drought-stricken ranchers with hay hauling expenses.
q q q
"Some of it is statutory and some of it is what we've done and some of it is just practical."
-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, on drawing new legislative districts using updated census numbers.
q q q
“We’ve just grown in every way.”
-- Daniel Stenberg, economic development coordinator for McKenzie County, where the population grew more than any county in the U.S. in terms of percentage between 2010 and 2020.
q q q
"Because our cases have had particularly severe symptoms ... it is especially important that people protect themselves."
-- Health Department Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken, after the state confirmed West Nile virus cases in people, including some with severe symptoms. Mosquitoes spread the virus.
q q q
"We're just into the beginning phases of starting to see those numbers inch up, and hopefully they don't get as high as last year. But it is concerning that we're seeing the increase in the infectious rate."
-- State Department of Environmental Quality Director Dave Glatt, on wastewater testing of 18 cities in North Dakota showing a similar rise in COVID-19 cases as during the same period in 2020.
q q q
“The overall economic outlook for the state had been improving amidst the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the most recent data shows a state economy that is at risk of declining economic growth and a shrinking labor force.”
-- NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson, on the state economy showing signs of stagnation.
q q q
“When people are hit with tragedy, people come together. This is a place where people can come and gather and share how COVID impacted them and to share their stories of loss.”
-- Health Department spokeswoman Marie Moe, announcing the launch of a website featuring videos and short stories from North Dakotans impacted by the coronavirus, as well as memorials to those who have died.
q q q
"Thanks to this public commitment, the next 90 years of the International Peace Gardens are already beginning to bloom."
-- International Peace Garden CEO Tim Chapman, responding to an investment of nearly $16 million by the North Dakota and Manitoba governments to fund improvements.
q q q
“The park isn’t going away. If we need to close it this fall and reopen it next spring, that’s what we’ll do.”
-- Richard Fleckenstein, co-owner of the Super Slide Amusement Park, which is up for sale but will remain open during nice weather until a buyer is found.