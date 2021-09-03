Eminently quotable: 'We’ve just grown in every way'

-- Daniel Stenberg, economic development coordinator for McKenzie County, where the population grew more than any county in the U.S. in terms of percentage between 2010 and 2020.

"Because our cases have had particularly severe symptoms ... it is especially important that people protect themselves."

-- Health Department Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken, after the state confirmed West Nile virus cases in people, including some with severe symptoms. Mosquitoes spread the virus.

"We're just into the beginning phases of starting to see those numbers inch up, and hopefully they don't get as high as last year. But it is concerning that we're seeing the increase in the infectious rate."

-- State Department of Environmental Quality Director Dave Glatt, on wastewater testing of 18 cities in North Dakota showing a similar rise in COVID-19 cases as during the same period in 2020.

