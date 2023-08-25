“BNSF has a clear right of way and a clear ability to construct, but they were not granted the bridge. The bridge belongs to the state of North Dakota.”

-- Bill Delmore, attorney for the Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit, arguing before the North Dakota Supreme Court in favor of preserving the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge after BNSF Railway replaces the structure that it -- and the state -- maintains is owned by the railroad.

"It has been my great honor to work for MDU Resources, alongside thousands of other employees who are providing essential products and services each day across the country. I am also looking forward to this next chapter in my life, knowing the company is in good hands."

-- David Goodin, announcing he will retire in January as president and CEO of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group Inc., and that he will be succeeded by Nicole Kivisto, current president and CEO of MDU Resources' electric and natural gas utility companies.

“It’s absolutely not the norm.”

-- Victor Schock, director of public utilities for the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which recently took the uncommon step of rejecting a siting permit for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

“It’s hard because there are people involved. We are concerned with the people first. We understand the importance of Dot’s to the community.”

-- Todd Scott, spokesman for The Hershey Co., which is closing the flagship Dot's Pretzel facility in Velva, where 27 people work. Hershey's bought the business for $1.2 billion in November 2021.

“Other commissioners stepped up to the plate to help and they did an excellent job.”

-- Morton County Commissioner Ron Leingang, who has been absent from commission meetings since May due to health issues but is aiming to return soon.

“I’m having some health changes. I will still be staying on the commission, but the role of chair is a little more than I can do right now.”

-- Burleigh County Commission Chair Becky Matthews, announcing she is stepping down as chair.

“We’re really excited for the new school year and I'm really optimistic about the year."

-- New Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht, as classes began this week.

“All of the numbers are really good news.”

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, announcing a rise in oil and natural gas production in June, along with a new high for natural gas capture volume.

"It's to reflect the heritage and culture and story along the Missouri River assembled into one large design."

-- Dakota West Arts Council Executive Director Molly McLain, detailing a billboard-size mural on the underside of the Grant Marsh Bridge celebrating the area's connection to the Missouri River.

“Drug trafficking organizations are not deterred by reservation borders, so our law enforcement efforts must be empowered to protect every inch of our shared geography. Our office has led this initiative with the clear objective of enhancing public safety for all North Dakotans."

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, as state, tribal and federal authorities in North Dakota announced a partnership to combat illegal drugs on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

