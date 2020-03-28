Eminently quotable: 'We’re here to give you a boost'

“It’s humbling to see how actions we took four years ago to defend our ancestral homeland continue to inspire national conversations about how our choices ultimately affect this planet. Perhaps in the wake of this court ruling the federal government will begin to catch on, too, starting by actually listening to us when we voice our concerns.”

-- Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith, after a federal judge ordered a full environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“I think that would be a major overreaction for a pipeline that’s operating safely and of critical value to the U.S. economic security and certainly the state of North Dakota’s economy. That would be a very significant action on behalf of the court for something that has been operating for so long.”

-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, on the possibility of a federal judge ordering a shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline while more environmental study is done.

