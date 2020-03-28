Eminently quotable: 'We’re here to give you a boost'

“It’s humbling to see how actions we took four years ago to defend our ancestral homeland continue to inspire national conversations about how our choices ultimately affect this planet. Perhaps in the wake of this court ruling the federal government will begin to catch on, too, starting by actually listening to us when we voice our concerns.”
-- Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith, after a federal judge ordered a full environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
q q q
“I think that would be a major overreaction for a pipeline that’s operating safely and of critical value to the U.S. economic security and certainly the state of North Dakota’s economy. That would be a very significant action on behalf of the court for something that has been operating for so long.”
-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, on the possibility of a federal judge ordering a shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline while more environmental study is done.
q q q
"For the party to submit their certificate of endorsement, if it would come in without a lieutenant governor on it, we cannot accept it. She has to have somebody."
-- Secretary of State Al Jaeger, on the need for Democratic-NPL gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz to pick a running mate.
q q q
"I can tell you that it will be a traditional Dem to balance out my NPLer. ... I need the Biden to my Bernie."
-- Democratic-NPL gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz, on deciding who to pick as a running mate. She was referring to Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
q q q
"This has the ability to spread to even the most rural parts of countries and nations, and it has the potential to spread to the most rural areas of North Dakota."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, discussing the new coronavirus.
q q q
“There are jobs being posted daily despite what’s going on between oil prices and COVID-19. Please don’t lose hope. We’re here to give you a boost.”
-- Paula Hickel, workforce center manager at the Job Service office in Williston, in a Facebook video posted amid the coronavirus outbreak and oil slump.
q q q
“We can’t just shut down for two weeks and say, 'come back.'”
-- Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben, on the need to keep jails operating during the coronovirus outbreak.
q q q
"We don't want to spread the virus unnecessarily. This doesn't just involve us as individuals. Our community is at risk. Every nonessential business that stays open is another excuse for someone to leave home when they don't need to.”
-- A&B Pizza cook Jordan Dittus, one of about half a dozen employees who walked off the job.
q q q
"I am real concerned about them. So, you know, I don't think these are jobs they work for pin money, I think the jobs are essential for their day-to-day living. So I'd like to be able to revisit that group down the road when we know more about what's coming from the federal government and what's available for them at Job Service in terms of unemployment."
-- Bismarck Commissioner Nancy Guy, after the city temporarily laid off part-time employees working fewer than 23 hours a week.
q q q
“That’s a fine dance.”
-- Sister Kathleen Atkinson, talking about Ministry on the Margins trying to promote social distancing while seeing an increase in the number of people seeking food and basic supplies.
q q q
“We have to make sure that we are stewards of our resources. If you look at where other states are at currently, we’re lucky that we still have supplies, that we’re still testing.”
--Dr. Michael LeBeau, president of Sanford Health in Bismarck, on testing for the new coronavirus.
