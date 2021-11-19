Eminently quotable: 'We’re adding another tool to control them'

“They’re not in violation yet, but they’re knocking on the door. They’re getting dangerously close.”

-- Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus, on wind farm companies facing an end-of-year state deadline to install light-mitigating technology on turbines.

q q q

"When I ran 10 years ago, it was because I saw civility diminishing in our national conversations, and I didn't want that to happen here in North Dakota. I hope I have contributed to the atmosphere of respect and decorum in my time here, but I do feel civility and respect slipping even here in North Dakota, some days even in the Legislature."

-- Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, announcing she will not seek reelection after a decade in the Legislature.

q q q

“Significant hospital expenses, such as astronomical CEO payouts, cause hospitals to demand higher reimbursement rates from our insurance companies, who are then forced to demand higher insurance premiums from our consumers."

-- North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, after it was revealed that former Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft was paid more than $49 million in salary, severance and other payouts last year.

q q q

"There'll be stuff in here that some people like. There'll be stuff in here that some people don't like."

-- House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, on a plan to spend federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid.

q q q

“When you see a train coming at you, you step out the way.”

-- House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, on the House passing Gov. Doug Burgum’s plan for income tax relief despite initial opposition from leaders in his own party.

q q q

“This bill addresses the concerns of parents while preserving the decision-making authority of local school boards to approve curriculum that is factual, objective and aligned with state content standards.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, signing a bill that bans the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

q q q

“There’s a tremendous amount of interest.”

-- North Dakota Pipeline Director Justin Kringstad, on a $150 million pot of grant money the Legislature has set aside to expand natural gas service in eastern North Dakota, possibly through a west-to-east pipeline that could cost up to $1 billion.

q q q

“We’re not trying to save the prairie dogs. We’re adding another tool to control them.”

--Jeff Kelly, Game and Fish director for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has released 28 endangered black-footed ferrets on the South Dakota side of the reservation. Prairie dogs make up 90% of the ferrets' diet.

q q q

"The challenge we face when addressing the visitor needs is to balance that with the unspoiled landscape as per the mission of the national parks."

-- Badlands Conservation Alliance President Lillian Crook, on Theodore Roosevelt National Park eyeing major upgrades through its long-term plan.

q q q

"I don't see that there was anything broken here to begin with. What would this look like in the private sector?"

-- State Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler, disputing the notion of some lawmakers that new in-state investment mandates for the Legacy Fund oil tax savings have not been rolled out quickly enough.

