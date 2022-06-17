Eminently quotable: 'We made hard decisions that had to be made'

“I’m still trying to get my head around it. I’m very appreciative of all the support from the community to allow me to serve them.”

-- Accountant Mike Schmitz, after easily unseating incumbent Steve Bakken in the Bismarck mayor race.

“We fixed a lot of things. We made hard decisions that had to be made.”

-- Steve Bakken on his tenure as Bismarck mayor, after being defeated by challenger Mike Schmitz in his reelection bid.

"When you look at production only one word comes to mind, and that is 'wow.' A 20% drop, and of course that is entirely due to the back-to-back blizzards we experienced."

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, describing a plunge in North Dakota oil production in April due to devastating storms. Daily production dropped below 1 million barrels for the first time in two years.

"Here's your $5,000 flyer, Dakota Leadership PAC -- up in smoke."

-- Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, burning Dakota Leadership PAC flyers that advocated for his opponent, after winning his District 8 primary race. Dakota Leadership PAC is largely funded by wealthy Gov. Doug Burgum's hefty donations.

"It's quite the honor to get an overwhelming amount of support from Republicans across North Dakota tonight. Excited to move on to the next chapter in the campaign and on to November."

-- State Rep. Michael Howe, of West Fargo, after winning the GOP nomination for secretary of state.

“I believe I work alongside the most talented group of attorneys in the state. They’re committed to the pursuit of justice.”

-- Veteran federal prosecutor Jennifer Puhl, after being sworn in as the interim U.S. attorney for North Dakota and becoming the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney in the state.

“He admits he committed the murders, but states that it would not have happened if the police and others would have stopped his father from abusing him. Neugebauer cannot be completely rehabilitated until he admits and takes responsibility for the entirety of the crime and his actions.”

-- South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler, refusing to reduce the life sentences of Michael Neugebauer, who pleaded guilty as a teenager to the 1992 shooting deaths of four family members near Menoken.

"I've put hundreds of hours in out on the water chasing this record the last 10 years. I was a little worried -- I'd gotten so close before. I did everything I could as fast as I could to get that fish to the scale. I didn't feel relief until I had that certified ticket. I was real happy. The first thing I did was text my wife, 'I got the record!'"

-- Bismarck angler Mitch Estabrook, after catching a state record 60-pound, 8-ounce buffalo fish.

“They have done everything they can to make sure that everybody is well protected.”

-- Kurt Rhea, radiation safety officer for Secure Energy Services, whose 13-Mile Landfill near Williston has been approved by the state to accept radioactive oilfield waste.

“If they are dumb enough in Montana to take it, we should keep sending it there."

-- Darrell Dorgan, a member of the North Dakota Energy Industry Waste Coalition watchdog group, after state regulators approved a permit for a landfill north of Williston that aims to become the state's first to accept radioactive oilfield waste.

“Cattle-ranching families give their all to care for their livestock every day, and we want to do all we can to care for them in their time of need as well.”

-- New Rockford rancher Jeff Schafer, president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Association, which has helped raise more than $100,000 for rancher aid in the wake of devastating April blizzards.

"Those fawns that hit the ground in 2021 -- though it was a smaller cohort than normal -- milder winter weather conditions led to higher survival in both the fawns and adults."

-- Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, on a positive spring mule deer survey following a disappointing fall survey amid devastating drought.

