Eminently quotable: 'We look forward to the truth coming out'

"The fact that it's Lady Liberty being smeared, it seems poignant and telling. These are First Amendment things, freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of the arts."
-- Bismarck artist Shane Balkowitsch, after one of his downtown murals was vandalized with eggs.
“We look forward to the truth coming out.”
-- Attorney Amanda Corey, hired by the family of John “Ernie” Prudente Jr., 36, who died after an encounter with Mandan police. The investigation is continuing.
“This fight has been ongoing for over four years, and we are delighted to come to an agreement that protects native voters. It has always been our goal to ensure that every native person in North Dakota has an equal opportunity to vote, and we have achieved that today.”
-- Native American Rights Fund attorney Matthew Campbell, after the state of North Dakota and American Indian tribes agreed to settle two lawsuits over the state’s voter identification requirements.
“We recognize this is a difficult time for the communities in and around Coal Creek Station and for our employees.”
-- Jon Brekke, vice president of power supply for Great River Energy, which is weighing the future of its coal-fired power plant in McLean County.
“It was surreal. I still can’t believe it, that they purchased it and used it.”
-- Mandan resident Jessica Just, who sells vintage clothes through her Etsy shop called Soulrust, and recently sold a silky blue 1980s-era skirt and top to “Saturday Night Live” for use in a skit on the popular TV show.
“I would say they're absolutely disgusted and flabbergasted and extremely angry.”
-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, on the reaction of energy companies to a state demand that they pay money they had previously deducted from royalties owed for developing state-owned minerals. A state Supreme Court ruling on the matter last summer favored the state.
“As part of a coordinated approach between federal, state and local partners, we conduct risk assessments on all people who have returned from China and actively monitor them for symptoms of illness.”
-- Kirby Kruger, director of the state Division of Disease Control, on announcing that three people in North Dakota who recently returned from China are being "actively monitored" for any symptoms of the coronavirus.
"I thought I didn't get it because I didn't meet some requirement or something, so when the certificate came in the mail, it was pretty cool. I called my mom."
-- Christine resident Craig Bjorland, who was recently pardoned by Gov. Doug Burgum for a low-level marijuana offense, in the first round of pardons under a new policy to streamline the process.
"I tell people that's why God made shepherds. Sheep are followers; they're not leaders by any means."
-- New Salem sheep rancher Joana Friesz, who says the animals are "kinda needy" but also personable.
"We're still trying to secure not only our client's rights but the rights of everyone else in the town."
-- Robert Frommer, a senior attorney with the Institute of Justice, the law firm representing the Lonesome Dove bar, on efforts to settle a federal lawsuit filed against the city of Mandan over rules for murals.
"It's probably just that partnership. The bond with the dog. To know that every time you stop a car, you know that dog is there and has your back."
-- Burleigh County Sheriff's Sgt. Elliot Carvell, handler for retiring K-9 Dexter, on what he will miss most.