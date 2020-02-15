Eminently quotable: 'We look forward to the truth coming out'

-- Kirby Kruger, director of the state Division of Disease Control, on announcing that three people in North Dakota who recently returned from China are being "actively monitored" for any symptoms of the coronavirus.

q q q

"I thought I didn't get it because I didn't meet some requirement or something, so when the certificate came in the mail, it was pretty cool. I called my mom."

-- Christine resident Craig Bjorland, who was recently pardoned by Gov. Doug Burgum for a low-level marijuana offense, in the first round of pardons under a new policy to streamline the process.

q q q

"I tell people that's why God made shepherds. Sheep are followers; they're not leaders by any means."

-- New Salem sheep rancher Joana Friesz, who says the animals are "kinda needy" but also personable.

q q q

"We're still trying to secure not only our client's rights but the rights of everyone else in the town."