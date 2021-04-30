Eminently quotable: 'We just rolled the front digit of our population'

"We came. We saw. We concurred."
-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, on the House and Senate avoiding a conference committee on the higher education budget.
“If you wonder why voters are angry, just take a look at this.”
-- Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, criticizing a since-defeated proposal to give state backing to an amusement park in Jamestown.
“I am satisfied that we have addressed a problem that has existed for 12 years.”
-- MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox, after the Legislature approved a new tax-sharing formula for oil wells that straddle the border of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
"We have to have boots on the ground and make vaccine more convenient."
-- State Immunization Program Director Molly Howell, on weakening demand for COVID-19 shots in North Dakota.
“We just rolled the front digit of our population. We haven’t done that since the census of 1920.”
-- North Dakota Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson, on the newest census count showing the state going from a population of 672,591 in 2010 to 779,094 in 2020.
“First of all I’d like to thank God. Without the vision that he gave me on May 29, 2016, none of this would even had gotten started. I just don’t think that big.”
-- Jim Barnhardt, founder of Dream Center Bismarck, which is building a $3.1 million facility that will be a one-stop shop for food aid and other services including ministry.
"The mask mandate is a local control issue. Businesses also have the right to decide if they want a mask mandate or not."
-- Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, as the Legislature overrode Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of a bill that bans state-issued mask mandates.
"Mr. Lawler had basically dedicated his life to that airport. For over 40 years, he was Mandan aviation."
-- Former Mandan Airport Authority board member Dale Klein, as the city commission approved changing the name of Mandan Municipal Airport to Mandan Regional Airport - Lawler Field in honor of former airport manager Jim Lawler, who died in October.
“It has been a privilege to serve the state of North Dakota and work beside so many outstanding employees for so many years. Their positive attitudes and dedication to making things better for North Dakotans inspires me every day.”
-- Bank of North Dakota President Eric Hardmeyer, who is retiring effective July 6 after two decades in the role.
"I know if we pull together and support each other, we can do this."
-- Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, on the district keeping students and staff safe after ending its mask mandate.
“Dr. Keller has been the epitome of state veterinarians. I’ve been a veterinarian in two states and have worked with several state veterinarians. She stands out among them.”
-- North Dakota Board of Animal Health President Gerald Kitto, on the pending retirement of longtime State Veterinarian Susan Keller.
“Optimism is building for the travel industry’s recovery as airport parking lots are noticeably filling with vehicles, and activity levels and passenger counts continue to trend in a positive direction.”
-- State Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner, on a slow but steady pandemic recovery at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports.