Eminently quotable: 'We just rolled the front digit of our population'

“We just rolled the front digit of our population. We haven’t done that since the census of 1920.”

-- North Dakota Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson, on the newest census count showing the state going from a population of 672,591 in 2010 to 779,094 in 2020.

“First of all I’d like to thank God. Without the vision that he gave me on May 29, 2016, none of this would even had gotten started. I just don’t think that big.”

-- Jim Barnhardt, founder of Dream Center Bismarck, which is building a $3.1 million facility that will be a one-stop shop for food aid and other services including ministry.

"The mask mandate is a local control issue. Businesses also have the right to decide if they want a mask mandate or not."

-- Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, as the Legislature overrode Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of a bill that bans state-issued mask mandates.

