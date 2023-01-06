Eminently quotable: 'We just look at it as an opportunity'

“It’s an unusual way to start a session.”

— North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who is participating in her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel after falling at the Capitol and suffering a cracked kneecap and a mild concussion during the first day of the 2023 Legislature.

q q q

“I thought it was something that would fit well with what I thought I do best. I’m kind of a detailed-type person, and it’s proven to be correct. I like my job. I have never had any aspirations to be anything other than secretary of state.”

— Recently retired Al Jaeger, reminiscing on his 30 years as North Dakota’s secretary of state.

q q q

“We invest in big ideas that are built to last. The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will inspire Americans for centuries not decades. Theodore Roosevelt was a person of great vision and leadership, and he was transformed during his time in North Dakota. It is an honor to support this ambitious vision which will perpetuate TR’s legacy and bring visitors from around the world to the Badlands for generations to come.”

— Oil tycoon Harold Hamm, who is donating $50 million for the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in western North Dakota.

q q q

“It’s definitely a unique keepsake to remember working at the Sheriff’s Department during this historic anniversary.”

— Maj. Jim Hulm with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, which is kicking off the celebration of the county’s 150th anniversary this year with special badges and vehicle graphics.

q q q

“Especially with a small car, they take the legs out and then they come through the windshield.”

— Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm, describing the potential severity of a moose-vehicle crash, after a recent incident on U.S. Highway 83 north of Bismarck.

q q q

“It’s kind of the road map of where we want to go as a community over the next 20-25 years.”

— Bismarck Community Development Director Ben Ehreth, before the City Commission adopted the Together 2045 plan, which includes goals, policies and recommendations to guide the development of the capital city.

q q q

“Ellen has put her heart and soul into making Mandan a better place. Many of the programs that helped the rebound and success (of the city) can be directly attributed to her.”

— Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, on the retirement of City Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber.

q q q

“I feel great.”

— Kyle Kadrmas, of Mandan, making a lighthearted comment after his wife, Sahara, gave birth to Kyson Atreus, the first baby born in Bismarck in 2023.

q q q

“You’ve got to try a bunch of things, and some of them will not be successful, some of them will, but to say it’s going to be one thing is a mistake.”

— Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, who thinks solving North Dakota’s workforce needs will require more than one initiative.

q q q

“We just look at it as an opportunity to invest because we know that those property values are going to continue to rise.”

— Mark Fox, chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, which has bought two pieces of property in Las Vegas in recent years.