Eminently quotable: 'We have to look at our past to learn from it'

“I feel I am still safe in Bismarck. I just worry about my parents, though.”

-- Iris Chen, a Chinese immigrant who has lived in Bismarck since 2005, on the coronavirus outbreak in her home country.

"That's not OK, at least not in my book, and I can't believe it's OK in your book, either."

-- Williams County School District No. 8 Superintendent Beth Zietz, speaking to the Legislature's interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee about overcrowded schools in the oil patch. The committee is gathering input on how to spend earnings from the state's nearly $7 billion oil tax savings account.

“It’s at their own risk. If they don’t get the other approvals, then their investment might be lost.”

-- Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, after the PSC approved expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Developer Energy Transfer still needs approvals in Illinois and Iowa but is free to begin building a pump station in Emmons County.

