Eminently quotable: 'We have to look at our past to learn from it'

“I feel I am still safe in Bismarck. I just worry about my parents, though.”
-- Iris Chen, a Chinese immigrant who has lived in Bismarck since 2005, on the coronavirus outbreak in her home country.
"That's not OK, at least not in my book, and I can't believe it's OK in your book, either."
-- Williams County School District No. 8 Superintendent Beth Zietz, speaking to the Legislature's interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee about overcrowded schools in the oil patch. The committee is gathering input on how to spend earnings from the state's nearly $7 billion oil tax savings account.
“It’s at their own risk. If they don’t get the other approvals, then their investment might be lost.”
-- Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, after the PSC approved expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Developer Energy Transfer still needs approvals in Illinois and Iowa but is free to begin building a pump station in Emmons County.
“I think we have to look at our past to learn from it and try to move forward, and I think what we can do with this is give a more balanced perspective of what’s going on and hope that is what makes this park welcome.”
-- Park Board President Brian Beattie, after the board voted to keep the name of Custer Park but also work with other entities to memorialize a Native American perspective to the Indian Wars.
“There’s plenty of support here for grassroots fundraising. I didn’t even really ask people. People just started asking ‘Can we help?’ We’re already over halfway there.”
-- Fargo businessman Mike Williams, who organized the purchase of a $1,300 Greta Thunberg mural that caused turmoil in Bismarck, with plans to display it on a downtown Fargo business.
“We’ve been working towards it since June. These girls are here five to six days a week, sometimes twice a day, and they do individual training, as well.”
-- Becky Gallion, coach of the Capital Ice Chips, on the Bismarck Figure Skating Club team preparing for its 10th consecutive trip to the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships next week.
"This goes far beyond the oil industry that’s here, but it’s the energy of the people and the energy of what’s happening in our community.”
-- Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Amy Krueger, on the city’s new tourism slogan "Tap into the Energy," which replaces "Boomtown, USA."
“I think we are going to see our inactive well count climb all the way through the middle of the year.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, saying the global coronavirus outbreak has caused a drop in oil demand.
“We’re seeing a lot of the snow melting off the roads a lot faster than what you’d see 30 days ago.”
-- National Weather Service meteorologist Nathan Heinert, on the sun being positioned higher in the sky as spring approaches.
“He’s super nice and easy to approach. I know if I have a problem, he can handle it.”
-- New Salem-Almont ninth grader Erica Simpson, talking about "Deputy Tommy," Morton County Deputy Sheriff David Tomlinson, the face of a new Student Resource Deputy program implemented by the sheriff’s office.