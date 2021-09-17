Eminently quotable: 'We have never seen anything to this extent'

"One of my very vivid memories is people lined up at the Pentagon, looking out the window and cheering as our F-16s flew overhead. I remember the comment, 'The cavalry is here.'"

-- U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., speaking at a 9/11 anniversary event about North Dakota National Guard planes being first on scene at the U.S. Capitol after the Pentagon was attacked.

q q q

"Considering the drought, I think we're almost thankful for anything we get. The expectation at midsummer was this could be terrible."

-- Game and Fish Department Upland Game Supervisor Jesse Kolar on expectations that this fall's pheasant hunting season could be similar to last year, despite extensive drought this summer.

q q q

"We have had some other years when we have been affected by wildfire smoke but to our recollection we have never seen anything to this extent."

-- Jim Semerad, director of the state Division of Air Quality, on the summer of haze in North Dakota due to Western wildfires.