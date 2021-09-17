 Skip to main content
Eminently quotable: 'We have never seen anything to this extent'
Eminently quotable: 'We have never seen anything to this extent'

"Try to enhance community life as you say in your mission statement and keep our taxes low. Reduce something for a change instead of continually increasing and causing more disruption and hardship in our lives."

-- Bismarck resident Jean Sullivan, talking to city commissioners before they voted to approve almost $4 million in property tax increases in 2022.

q     q     q

“We really are in crisis.”

-- Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford Health vice president and medical officer in Fargo, on the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations coupled with a shortage of health care workers.

q     q     q

“They’ve done what they need to do. As far as we’re concerned regarding air quality, they’ve commenced construction of a facility.”

-- North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Engineer David Stroh, on the state determining that Meridian Energy Group's construction permit for the long-delayed Davis Refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park will remain active.

q     q     q

"One of my very vivid memories is people lined up at the Pentagon, looking out the window and cheering as our F-16s flew overhead. I remember the comment, 'The cavalry is here.'"

-- U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., speaking at a 9/11 anniversary event about North Dakota National Guard planes being first on scene at the U.S. Capitol after the Pentagon was attacked.

q     q     q

"Considering the drought, I think we're almost thankful for anything we get. The expectation at midsummer was this could be terrible."

-- Game and Fish Department Upland Game Supervisor Jesse Kolar on expectations that this fall's pheasant hunting season could be similar to last year, despite extensive drought this summer.

q     q     q

"We have had some other years when we have been affected by wildfire smoke but to our recollection we have never seen anything to this extent."

-- Jim Semerad, director of the state Division of Air Quality, on the summer of haze in North Dakota due to Western wildfires.

q     q     q

"As North Dakotans, we talk about neighborly behavior and caring about others, and this isn't it."

-- Bismarck parent Erin Price, on mask-wearing becoming a political issue.

q     q     q

“We are all blown away that there’s such significant history attached to Greenwood, and there’s not enough attention on the maintenance and upkeep. A lot of those tombstones are in disrepair and we want to know how we can clean the cemetery.”

-- Morton County Human Resources Director Wendy Bent, on the county looking to clean graves and preserve the 140-year-old cemetery.

q     q     q

"We’re so happy with the season, grateful for the guests."

-- Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer Justin Fisk, on the Medora Musical having its second-best season for attendance.

q     q     q

"It's important to be able to bridge that gap. They say, 'OK, we talk about powwow, but what is powwow? What does powwow entail?'"

-- Memoree Skinner, special education teacher at Theodore Jamerson Elementary School, on Youth Day at the United Tribes Technical College International Powwow.

