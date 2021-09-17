Eminently quotable: 'We have never seen anything to this extent'

"Try to enhance community life as you say in your mission statement and keep our taxes low. Reduce something for a change instead of continually increasing and causing more disruption and hardship in our lives."
-- Bismarck resident Jean Sullivan, talking to city commissioners before they voted to approve almost $4 million in property tax increases in 2022.
q q q
“We really are in crisis.”
-- Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford Health vice president and medical officer in Fargo, on the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations coupled with a shortage of health care workers.
q q q
“They’ve done what they need to do. As far as we’re concerned regarding air quality, they’ve commenced construction of a facility.”
-- North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Engineer David Stroh, on the state determining that Meridian Energy Group's construction permit for the long-delayed Davis Refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park will remain active.
q q q
"One of my very vivid memories is people lined up at the Pentagon, looking out the window and cheering as our F-16s flew overhead. I remember the comment, 'The cavalry is here.'"
-- U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., speaking at a 9/11 anniversary event about North Dakota National Guard planes being first on scene at the U.S. Capitol after the Pentagon was attacked.
q q q
"Considering the drought, I think we're almost thankful for anything we get. The expectation at midsummer was this could be terrible."
-- Game and Fish Department Upland Game Supervisor Jesse Kolar on expectations that this fall's pheasant hunting season could be similar to last year, despite extensive drought this summer.
q q q
"We have had some other years when we have been affected by wildfire smoke but to our recollection we have never seen anything to this extent."
-- Jim Semerad, director of the state Division of Air Quality, on the summer of haze in North Dakota due to Western wildfires.
q q q
"As North Dakotans, we talk about neighborly behavior and caring about others, and this isn't it."
-- Bismarck parent Erin Price, on mask-wearing becoming a political issue.
q q q
“We are all blown away that there’s such significant history attached to Greenwood, and there’s not enough attention on the maintenance and upkeep. A lot of those tombstones are in disrepair and we want to know how we can clean the cemetery.”
-- Morton County Human Resources Director Wendy Bent, on the county looking to clean graves and preserve the 140-year-old cemetery.
q q q
"We’re so happy with the season, grateful for the guests."
-- Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer Justin Fisk, on the Medora Musical having its second-best season for attendance.
q q q
"It's important to be able to bridge that gap. They say, 'OK, we talk about powwow, but what is powwow? What does powwow entail?'"