Eminently quotable: 'We have been waiting for this moment'

"All of a sudden, there are a host of enforceable laws around the United States that have never been enforced, and those are questions that state prosecutors in large and small offices all across the United States are going to be grappling with."

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, on how North Dakota's abortion ban will be enforced after it takes effect July 28.

q q q

"To actually see (the court) overturn Roe was still shocking, but then the very next minute, the phone rang and I had to pick up the phone and make an appointment with a patient. People still need this care whether a few people in the Supreme Court think they do or not."

-- Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, North Dakota's only abortion provider, after the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.

q q q

“We have been waiting for this moment for more than two years. We can now offer a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over 6 months of age. This will not only prevent illness in younger children, but decrease spread in communities and protect vulnerable populations as well.”

-- Dr. Danielle Thurtle, a pediatrician at Sanford Health Bismarck, which has begun giving COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months to 5 years, following federal approval for the age group.

q q q

"I learned that if you develop near homes, there's almost always a battle, even if you're doing housing next to housing. So I knew that there was going to be a battle."

-- Bismarck developer Cam Knutson, discussing a business office and homes complex planned near the Boulder Ridge neighborhood in Bismarck; some of the local homeowners are upset about the project.

q q q

"That would definitely be a good avenue to have that available if needed."

-- Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, on legislative leaders discussing protections against intimidation and retaliation for women who make sexual harassment complaints.

q q q

“North Dakotans have ensured a legacy not just for their state but also for our nation and the world.”

-- Theodore Roosevelt V, after organizers of the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library near Medora secured land for the project.

q q q

“It’s encouraging to see continued growth in taxable sales and purchases for the beginning of 2022, a reflection of buying activity by consumers and businesses across the state. This is the fourth quarter in a row that the state has experienced an increase in taxable sales and purchases, since the decline due to the (coronavirus) pandemic.”

-- State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, reporting that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2022 were up 13.2% compared to the first three months of 2021, with all industry sectors seeing an increase.

q q q

“This shows people are calling for police services more often and allowing officers to problem-solve for our community.”

-- Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler, on his department responding to more calls for service in 2021 than in 2020 but investigating fewer crimes.

