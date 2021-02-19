Eminently quotable: 'We had no warning of this at all'

“There has never been a robbery with a throwing star.”
-- Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, who introduced a bill that would cut nearly two dozen items from the state’s list of dangerous weapons, including martial arts items known as throwing stars.
q q q
“This has been a significant failure of the system and those responsible for it. I don’t think there’s any way to sugarcoat it.”
-- Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus, on widespread power outages following frigid weather in the central U.S.
q q q
"We had no warning of this at all."
-- Capital Electric Cooperative spokesman Wes Engbrecht, referring to rolling blackouts on the regional power grid prompted by frigid weather in the south-central U.S.
q q q
"It upholds 50 years of progress and protecting women against discrimination and advocates for the preservation of the biological base standards for female sports competition."
-- Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, who voted for a bill that supporters say preserves fairness in girls sports but opponents say discriminates against transgender student athletes.
q q q
"This bill is fomenting fear where no problem is present."
-- Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, who voted against a bill that supporters say preserves fairness in girls sports but opponents say discriminates against transgender student athletes.
q q q
"Police are not arresting innocent people."
-- Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo, opposing a bill to shield mug shots of people arrested in North Dakota. The bill narrowly failed.
q q q
"I think we should conduct all our business at the meeting, and you guys can come and cover it, but I have nothing else to say beyond what's at the meeting."
-- Burleigh County Commissioner Mark Armstrong, explaining to a reporter why he doesn't speak to the media.
q q q
"I suspect this is not the first -- it's just the first time we've been able to identify it in North Dakota."
-- State Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger, after the variant strain of the coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom last fall was confirmed in North Dakota.
q q q
"The goal is to bring the whole thing aboveboard, get rid of criminal activity, quit ruining people's lives over things that are really rather minor."
-- Marvin Nelson, D-Rolla, introducing a House resolution that if passed would put to voters the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, via the state constitution.
q q q
"People are looking for activity right now. They're looking for different things to do in the outdoors, beautiful places to go, and if you have the services and you are adhering to those (federal pandemic) guidelines providing a safe experience for people, people are going to come."
-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, who is optimistic for this year's tourism season following a 20% drop in park visitation last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“If they're going to settle them here and that type of thing, I would hope that the counties would be involved in the conversation. I had no problem with what Lutheran Social Services tried to do. It’s a noble thing to put displaced people somewhere. But at the same time, you got to listen to the community and see what their wants are.”
-- Burleigh County Commissioner Jim Peluso, who wants the state Department of Human Services to consider the individual needs of counties as it helps administer the refugee resettlement program after Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota unexpectedly shut down.