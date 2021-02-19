Eminently quotable: 'We had no warning of this at all'

q q q

"The goal is to bring the whole thing aboveboard, get rid of criminal activity, quit ruining people's lives over things that are really rather minor."

-- Marvin Nelson, D-Rolla, introducing a House resolution that if passed would put to voters the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, via the state constitution.

q q q

"People are looking for activity right now. They're looking for different things to do in the outdoors, beautiful places to go, and if you have the services and you are adhering to those (federal pandemic) guidelines providing a safe experience for people, people are going to come."

-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, who is optimistic for this year's tourism season following a 20% drop in park visitation last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

q q q