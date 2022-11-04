Eminently quotable: 'We do need to build a new bridge'

“We looked at any potential weaknesses in the election system of our state that could be exploited by someone with nefarious intent. The determination after extensive review from our contractor was that our election systems are incredibly secure across our state.”

-- State Auditor Josh Gallion, following an examination of North Dakota's electoral systems.

q q q

“I’m unpersuaded by almost everything I read in the judge’s ruling and we look forward to responding.”

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, after a judge kept North Dakota's abortion ban from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed.

q q q

“It’s been kind of a hit or miss type of thing. One neighbor was told we’ll be lucky if we get mail every other day or every third day.”

-- Rural Bismarck resident Howard Tweeten, on mail delivery woes attributed to the e-commerce boom and labor shortages.

q q q

"We do need to build a new bridge -- this one is reaching the end of its life span. Moving North Dakota grain, moving coal, this bridge is a very important piece of our network, and the infrastructure we need to replace. We are eager to get started on that."

-- BNSF Railway spokeswoman Amy McBeth, after the U.S. Coast Guard finished a lengthy environmental review of a proposed new railroad bridge over the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan, setting the stage for removal of the existing 139-year-old Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

q q q

"The historic 1883 rail bridge is six years older than the Eiffel Tower in Paris and is as important to the identity of the Bismarck/Mandan community as the Eiffel Tower is to the people of France, as evidenced by the more than 6,000 people who signed a petition to save it shortly after BNSF announced its intention (to) replace the 139-year-old bridge."

-- Friends of the Rail Bridge, a nonprofit hoping to preserve the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

q q q

"We want physicians who are treating patients to feel like they can use their best medical judgment and training and not be looking at the law books as to how they can take care of patients."

-- Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women’s Clinic, which is making a constitutional challenge to North Dakota's abortion ban.

q q q

“Those people who made it hard to vote in the first place will likely still be there and I’m not certain the training will be strenuous enough. I am planning to vote in person again but I am worried of a repeat of last time — not just for myself but for others, too.”

-- Sewit Eskinder, a Black woman from Fargo who was rejected at a polling site in the June primary, expressing skepticism about poll worker training after Attorney General Drew Wrigley said state law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to vote.

q q q

"We feel we didn't do anything wrong from top to bottom."

-- Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, whose companies are entangled in a building cost overrun incurred under late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

q q q

"Expanding their capacity and supporting in-state meat processing is a win-win for producers, businesses and consumers."

-- U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Erin Oban, announcing a $10.5 million federal investment in meat processing in North Dakota.