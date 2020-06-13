Eminently quotable: 'We can’t scattershot public safety'

"If money is the only answer, then you have a government that is built by the wealthy, the elite and the chosen few. That's it. And that's not good government."
-- Former Gov. Ed Schafer, on Gov. Doug Burgum's hefty donations to a political group that successfully targeted a powerful, fellow Republican's reelection bid.
q q q
"It’s an honor and privilege that I’ll always cherish and be very thankful for.”
-- Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, longtime chairman of the House Appropriations Committee who was defeated in the June primary election after being targeted by a political group backed by money donations from Burgum.
q q q
"We know that teamwork is the way to get things done."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, rejecting the notion that his administration has a rocky relationship with the Legislature.
q q q
“There ain’t no medicine in the world better than that -- to be home.”
-- Rodeo bulls stock contractor Chad Berger, following his return to Mandan after three heart surgeries in the Twin Cities.
q q q
"Nobody's interested in anything."
-- Regan City Council Member Otto Uhde, on the lack of interest among the town’s few residents in running for elected office.
q q q
“We can’t scattershot public safety. There’s no cutting corners on that.”
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, as the city commission took steps to address a troubled outdoor warning siren activation system.
q q q
“A lot of kids count on the camp and look forward to coming every summer. It’s a disappointment for them, us and the staff.”
-- Elks Camp Grassick Director Dan Mimnaugh, on the decision to close the camp this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“To bring them in from all around the world right now was not a safe choice.”
-- International Music Camp Director Christine Baumann, on the decision to cancel the camp's annual June and July sessions, a move impacting some 2,000 campers.
q q q
"It was like snowdrifts."
-- Baldwin resident Dave Baumiller, on a weekend storm that brought hail and strong winds that blew down evergreens in his yard.
q q q
"Kind of a double whammy."
-- Newly elected Mandan School Board member Darren Haugen, on the challenges of rising enrollment in the district and reduced revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“We’ve got some fairly noteworthy fisheries in the south central part of the state.”
-- State Game and Fish Department District Fisheries Supervisor Paul Bailey, on Lakes Alkaline and Josephine in Kidder County, which have become popular spots for anglers.
q q q
“We always preach this anyways, is individuals should never rely solely on one system. We want you to make sure that you have your other ways of receiving alerts, whether it’s through local media or weather apps, monitoring the National Weather Service, those types of activities.”
-- Bismarck Emergency Manager Gary Stockert, talking about problems with the city's outdoor warning siren system.
q q q
“I felt that we needed to actually shake hands with North Dakota as legislators and ensure that both sides were looking at the same exact issues.”
-- Montana State Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, on lawmakers from North Dakota and Montana collaborating on how to dispose of the Bakken’s radioactive oilfield waste.
