Eminently quotable: 'We can’t scattershot public safety'

"If money is the only answer, then you have a government that is built by the wealthy, the elite and the chosen few. That's it. And that's not good government."

-- Former Gov. Ed Schafer, on Gov. Doug Burgum's hefty donations to a political group that successfully targeted a powerful, fellow Republican's reelection bid.

"It’s an honor and privilege that I’ll always cherish and be very thankful for.”

-- Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, longtime chairman of the House Appropriations Committee who was defeated in the June primary election after being targeted by a political group backed by money donations from Burgum.

"We know that teamwork is the way to get things done."

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, rejecting the notion that his administration has a rocky relationship with the Legislature.

“There ain’t no medicine in the world better than that -- to be home.”