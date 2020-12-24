Eminently quotable: 'We can see the light at the end of the tunnel now'

“He believed in a way of life, and he practiced it. It was his whole being.”
-- Virgil Taken Alive, whose brother, former Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Jesse “Jay” Taken Alive, died of COVID-19. Jesse was known as a champion of the Lakota culture, a lover of basketball and a leader who advocated for his tribe and Indigenous people.
"We're excited to move on, and we're excited to get our kids back."
-- Mandan Education Association President Barb Luetzen, after the school district announced a return to all-day in-person learning for all students in January.
"Ultimately, teachers desire a sense of normality just as much as their students do. We just ask for the safest and most responsible approach as we continue to climb towards that common goal."
-- Bismarck Education Association President Lori Furaus, after Bismarck Public Schools announced it will bring secondary students back to school full time in January.
“It’s almost as if I’m being sentenced with a life sentence, and she’s getting away with everything.”
-- Angela Magilke, of Lampasas, Texas, speaking when Terri Yellow Hammer, of Fort Yates, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide and three other charges in a vehicle crash in Morton County that killed Magilke's husband, Conan.
"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel now that the distribution of an approved COVID-19 vaccine has begun.”
-- State Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner, discussing the industry's efforts to rebound from steep declines in airline passenger numbers during the pandemic.
“What prompted this process was the recognition of changes in the pace and type of oil and gas development here in North Dakota. It’s an attempt to try to balance being productive with the resources we have but sustaining those resources and grasslands for the American people so the people can come out and enjoy those lands.”
-- Dakota Prairie Grasslands Supervisor Bennie South, after the U.S. Forest Service finalized a plan designating where oil wells can be built within 845,000 acres of the Little Missouri National Grassland.
“It obviously got me riled up, and it’s gotten a lot of people riled up.”
-- Dave Pieper, a former Dakota Prairie Grasslands supervisor, after the U.S. Forest Service finalized a plan for oil wells in the Little Missouri National Grassland that allows for oil well pads within a quarter-mile of existing roads in areas where new roads generally cannot be built.
“The three prime contractors did an outstanding job of making the new entrance fit aesthetically with the traditional look of the Capitol.”
-- State Capitol Facility Management Director John Boyle, as the building's remodeled south entrance opened following completion of a $2 million renovation.
"It'd be nice to make sure we have essential workers getting the vaccine in a timely fashion."
-- Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, before the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Committee moved up teachers and child care workers on the prioritization list.