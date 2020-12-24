Eminently quotable: 'We can see the light at the end of the tunnel now'

-- Angela Magilke, of Lampasas, Texas, speaking when Terri Yellow Hammer, of Fort Yates, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide and three other charges in a vehicle crash in Morton County that killed Magilke's husband, Conan.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel now that the distribution of an approved COVID-19 vaccine has begun.”

-- State Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner, discussing the industry's efforts to rebound from steep declines in airline passenger numbers during the pandemic.

“What prompted this process was the recognition of changes in the pace and type of oil and gas development here in North Dakota. It’s an attempt to try to balance being productive with the resources we have but sustaining those resources and grasslands for the American people so the people can come out and enjoy those lands.”

-- Dakota Prairie Grasslands Supervisor Bennie South, after the U.S. Forest Service finalized a plan designating where oil wells can be built within 845,000 acres of the Little Missouri National Grassland.