Eminently quotable: 'We believe that this money will go fast'

“We’re all sharing the loss. I am, the neighborhood and the Rollers are all sharing a sense of grief over the loss of something that's been in our eyes forever. ”

-- Amy Sakariassen, North Dakota adviser for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, on the demolishing of a house in Bismarck's Cathedral Area Historic District that had been the home of several prominent city residents over the past century. Property owners Luke and Libby Roller plan to rebuild in the same style.

"We are bare bones right now on what we do."

-- Sally Holewa, adminstrator of North Dakota's state court system, which has been impacted by legislative cuts and the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can tell you, it’s been devastating to see them go, but we understand the impetus."

-- Legal Self-Help Center Director Catie Palsgraaf, on staff at the North Dakota Supreme Court Law Library discarding more than 67,000 books so remodeling can be done.