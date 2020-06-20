Eminently quotable: 'We believe that this money will go fast'

"Cops get such a bad rap, but they're not all bad. They need to know that the community believes in them."
-- Mandan resident Sheldon Sime, who took part in a march in Bismarck to honor Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte, who was killed in the line of duty late last month.
q q q
"We know, doing this job day to day, this community supports us."
-- Bismarck Police Sgt. Noah Lindelow, during the march in Bismarck to honor Holte.
q q q
“We had the craziest, wettest -- record setting -- fall I have witnessed in my 20-plus years of hunting in North Dakota.”
-- State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams, on last year's pheasant season, which had the lowest harvest this century.
q q q
“We know that there’s some hugs people are sneaking in.”
-- North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson, talking about family members seeking the ability to hug their loved ones in nursing homes while wearing proper protective equipment.
q q q
“We believe that this money will go fast.”
-- State Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer, on a new program that will provide grants of up to $100,000 to businesses to spend on improvements related to COVID-19.
q q q
"We’re keeping a close eye on Burleigh to make sure it doesn’t become our next hot spot."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, talking about a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County.
q q q
“We think it’s already turned a corner and on the way back up.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, after reporting a 15% drop in North Dakota's daily oil output from March to April, the largest drop ever recorded from one month to the next.
q q q
"It isn’t a record."
-- Secretary of State Al Jaeger, after speculation that the all-mail June election might set a record for turnout in a primary. It fell far short.
q q q
“We’re all sharing the loss. I am, the neighborhood and the Rollers are all sharing a sense of grief over the loss of something that's been in our eyes forever. ”
-- Amy Sakariassen, North Dakota adviser for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, on the demolishing of a house in Bismarck's Cathedral Area Historic District that had been the home of several prominent city residents over the past century. Property owners Luke and Libby Roller plan to rebuild in the same style.
q q q
"We are bare bones right now on what we do."
-- Sally Holewa, adminstrator of North Dakota's state court system, which has been impacted by legislative cuts and the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"I can tell you, it’s been devastating to see them go, but we understand the impetus."
-- Legal Self-Help Center Director Catie Palsgraaf, on staff at the North Dakota Supreme Court Law Library discarding more than 67,000 books so remodeling can be done.
q q q
“We hope that this trend continues as economic activity increases and restrictions throughout the country are lifted.”
-- North Dakota Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner, on passenger numbers at the state's eight commercial service airports slowly rebounding from historically low passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
